LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Best Payment Solution at AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced today that its suite of payment reference and validation solutions— LexisNexis® Bankers Almanac® Payments — has been named the Best Payment Solution at the AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards. The 2022 AMTD DigFin Innovation Awards, organized by DigFin, recognizes outstanding industrial leaders that excel in the fields of asset management, insurance, capital markets, banking and payments.

Bankers Almanac Payments is a comprehensive, one-stop payment reference and validation solution that promotes payment accuracy and efficiency across the entire payment process, from setting up to routing and processing payments. It empowers businesses to achieve enhanced straight-through processing rates and effectively mitigate the risk of failed payments. The full suite of solutions includes LexisNexis® Bankers Almanac® Validate API, LexisNexis® Bankers Almanac® Global Payments Resource, LexisNexis® Bankers Almanac® Global Payments File ERP and LexisNexis® Bankers Almanac® Global Payments File Plus.

"It is an honor to win this award which reflects our continuous efforts in advancing payment technology for global businesses," said Nick Wilson, vice president, APAC at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The accelerated digital transformation of businesses spurred by the pandemic has highlighted the need for safer and efficient cross-border transactions while minimizing friction for customers. Deploying accurate, up-to-date payment reference data and validating payment details in real-time is crucial in keeping global transactions in motion by reducing payment delays or manual repairs."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions delivers innovative technologies based on comprehensive, trusted and in-depth data sets. Bankers Almanac Payments has achieved remarkable growth in the past few years with its API, online look-up and file solutions which helps numerous clients accurately perform cross-border payments in more than 200 countries.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa TSE

+852 6347 2009

[email protected]

Joyce LEE

+852 9883 9321

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions