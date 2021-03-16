Lexitas Acquires Confidential Communications International ("CCI")

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of high-quality services to the legal market, and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Confidential Communications International ("CCI"). CCI is a medical record retrieval and deposition services company based in Houston, Texas. Their clients include AmLaw 100 law firms, insurance companies and corporations, and large plaintiff firms involved in significant toxic tort and multi-district litigation matters.

"CCI is an excellent fit with Lexitas and Annette Farley has built a best in class legal services company over the past 30 years. This acquisition will deepen our presence in the records retrieval and court reporting space while strengthening our reach nationwide. We are excited to continue to add service capabilities to better serve our highly valued clients," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas.

Annette Farley, President & CEO of CCI, said, "CCI looks forward to the enhanced opportunities our clients will be able to experience with state-of-the-art technology and the large geographic footprint Lexitas brings to the table."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://recordsdiscovery.com/.

