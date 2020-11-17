Lexitas Acquires Marshall's Business Records

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of high-quality services to the legal market, and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax Partners, announced its acquisition of Marshall's Business Records. Based in Corpus Christi, Texas with a satellite office in San Antonio, Marshall's Business Records is a premier provider of medical record retrieval services in South Texas. Established in 1999 by Karren Marshall, "MBR" enjoys a long-standing reputation for quality work and responsive service.

"We are fortunate to have Karren Marshall and the Marshall's Business Records Team become part of Lexitas. Karren has built a best-in-class company for the past 21 years delivering outstanding dedicated customer service. This will be our 8th acquisition in 2020 and gives Lexitas significant market share in Texas for record retrieval services," said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas.

Karren Marshall, CEO of Marshall's Business Records, said, "We have a strong belief in the power of core values and ours align perfectly with the Lexitas family of companies. The result of combining the technology enhancements of a national firm with our best-in class client servicing will be transformative, creating a new level of legal support."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://mbrecords.net.

SOURCE Lexitas

Related Links

www.lexitaslegal.com

