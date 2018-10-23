Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Barrister Reporting Service

HOUSTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading national provider of litigation support services and a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, announces its acquisition of Barrister Reporting Service. Founded in 1968, Barrister is one of the Metro New York region's most well established and recognized agencies. Along with the acquisition of Deitz Court Reporting in 2017, Lexitas has demonstrated a clear commitment to the New York market. This strategic addition emphasizes and enhances the company's growing New York and national footprint.

"We are thrilled to welcome Barrister to the Lexitas family of companies as they are an important, iconic, and valued brand in the New York region," said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "Being entrusted by owner Elaine Schulman to carry on the legacy of one of New York's first court reporting firms is both an honor and privilege. Our team in the Tristate region looks forward to bringing great benefit to Barrister clientele, personnel and reporters. We are pleased to grow our presence in the highly attractive New York market with such an impressive addition to the Lexitas family of companies."

"We are excited to welcome Barrister's clientele as we launch the next phase of growth," said Lexitas Tristate Regional President, Mark Hoorwitz. "In addition to exceptional regional and national court reporting, Barrister clients will have access to an unparalleled suite of services including videoconferencing, legal videography, video synchronization, and specialized records retrieval services." With the addition of Barrister, the Lexitas footprint in Metro New York now consists of over 160 conference rooms within our 16 dedicated deposition centers.

According to Pete Stein, Managing Partner of Trinity Hunt, "The addition of Barrister to the Lexitas platform helps round out our New York presence. This acquisition represents an important part of our strategic plan to continue to grow our Tristate region. We look forward to accelerating our growth plans both organically and through future add-on acquisitions."

Trinity Hunt Partners previously acquired a majority share of Lexitas in February 2015. To learn more about THP's partnership with Lexitas, contact Mr. Pete Stein at 214-777-6602 or pstein@trinityhunt.com.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of litigation support services to law firms and insurance companies. Services include medical record retrieval, court reporting, and legal videography. For more information visit https://www.lexitaslegal.com.

