Lexitas Announces Acquisition of CD Photocopy

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of high-quality services to the legal market, and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax Partners, announced its acquisition of CD Photocopy. Established in 2005, CD Photocopy (CDP) is a full-service records company focused on the defense side of workers' comp and civil liability cases in the state of California.

CD Photocopy adds to Lexitas' presence in Southern California with locations in Tustin and Riverside. CDP enjoys a long-term relationship with two of the largest third-party administrators in California, strengthening Lexitas' opportunity to leverage these relationships into a larger national presence. The company has enjoyed steady organic growth over the past four years.

"CD Photocopy is an excellent fit with Lexitas. The acquisition will deepen our presence in the record retrieval space while strengthening our reach nationwide. Scott Jones has built a best-in-class company and we are excited to add CDP's service capabilities to better serve our highly valued clients," said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas.

Scott Jones, CEO of CD Photocopy, said, "in becoming part of the Lexitas team, we gain the ability to scale our existing products and service offerings nationally, while still maintaining CDP's commitment to our proven white glove service model. We are excited to work within Lexitas' framework and experience the wealth of resources, new technology, and added career opportunities. Even prior to the onboarding stage, it was evident that the culture and vision of Lexitas align perfectly with CD Photocopy, making this a partnership that will produce growth, security and success moving forward."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, legal videography, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://cdphotocopy.com.

SOURCE Lexitas

