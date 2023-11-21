Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Evolution Process Service

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Evolution Process Service. Evolution Process Service is a highly experienced firm with over two decades of expertise in providing quality and affordable litigation support services throughout the United States.

"For the past two decades, Jillian and Chris Gregory have built a best in class, highly regarded company serving the greater Indianapolis legal industry. This acquisition opens a new market for Lexitas and will allow us to build upon Evolution Process Service's stellar reputation while giving their client base additional litigation support services," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas

Jillian Gregory, Chief Executive Officer at Evolution Process Service said, "We are thrilled to be joining the Lexitas family. This acquisition not only secures a bright future for our company but also brings added value to our clients. With Lexitas, we'll have even more resources and expertise to deliver exceptional services and greater value to our valued clients."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://weserveus.com/.

