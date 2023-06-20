Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Imagine Reporting

News provided by

Lexitas

20 Jun, 2023, 07:57 ET

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Imagine Reporting. Founded in 2007, Imagine Reporting has built a reputation for providing highly personalized court reporting and record retrieval services for legal professionals throughout California and the rest of the country.  

"We are thrilled to welcome the highly regarded Imagine Reporting team to the Lexitas family. Sean Coletta and Nicole Braa have built an award- winning court reporting and litigation support business. Their comprehensive service offerings and culture fit perfectly within the Lexitas model. We look forward to welcoming their clientele, team members and reporter relationships to our company." said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas.

Sean Coletta, Chief Executive Officer, at Imagine Reporting said, "Over the past 15 years, Nic and I poured every ounce of ourselves into growing Imagine Reporting. That growth was always fueled by a commitment to personalized service and client satisfaction. When we made the decision to seek the support of a larger company, we were deliberate in who we engaged with. Lexitas shares our commitment to client care and forthright business practices. We are proud to join a team that prioritizes relationships with clients, employees, and reporters and look forward to all that awaits us in this new chapter."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.imaginereporting.com/.   

SOURCE Lexitas

Also from this source

Lexitas Launches Record Insights™

Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Elite-Brentwood Reporting Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.