Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Imagine Reporting

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Imagine Reporting. Founded in 2007, Imagine Reporting has built a reputation for providing highly personalized court reporting and record retrieval services for legal professionals throughout California and the rest of the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome the highly regarded Imagine Reporting team to the Lexitas family. Sean Coletta and Nicole Braa have built an award- winning court reporting and litigation support business. Their comprehensive service offerings and culture fit perfectly within the Lexitas model. We look forward to welcoming their clientele, team members and reporter relationships to our company." said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas.

Sean Coletta, Chief Executive Officer, at Imagine Reporting said, "Over the past 15 years, Nic and I poured every ounce of ourselves into growing Imagine Reporting. That growth was always fueled by a commitment to personalized service and client satisfaction. When we made the decision to seek the support of a larger company, we were deliberate in who we engaged with. Lexitas shares our commitment to client care and forthright business practices. We are proud to join a team that prioritizes relationships with clients, employees, and reporters and look forward to all that awaits us in this new chapter."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.imaginereporting.com/.

SOURCE Lexitas