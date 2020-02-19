Lexitas Announces Acquisition of James, Sanderson & Lowers

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of Apax Partners, announced its acquisition of James, Sanderson & Lowers (JS&L). Founded in 1986, JS&L, is an iconic medical record retrieval firm in Washington State with an excellent reputation built on 34 years of responsive service in the Pacific Northwest. This strategic addition enhances the Company's growing West Coast and national footprint. Their clients include well-known law firms and large insurance carriers.

"We are thrilled to welcome JS&L to Lexitas," said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "They are a respected and valued brand in Washington State, and being entrusted by owner Cindy Sanderson to carry on the legacy of one of Washington's premier record retrieval firms is both an honor and privilege."

"From our first meeting with James, Sanderson & Lowers (JS&L) we knew they would be the ideal partners to expand the Lexitas service offerings into the Northwestern market," said Brandy Patrick, President of Defense Records at Lexitas. "Their dedication to service excellence, teamwork, and integrity are in perfect alignment with the core principles of Lexitas. Together with the team at JS&L we look forward to broadening our best in class services."

Adam Lowers, Vice President of Operations at JS&L said, "We are excited to join the Lexitas family of highly respected and innovative litigation support service companies. This opportunity will assist JS&L in providing an even higher level of technology and service to our clients."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of litigation support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include medical record retrieval, court reporting, and legal videography. For more information visit https://www.lexitaslegal.com.

SOURCE Lexitas

Related Links

http://www.lexitaslegal.com

