Lexitas Announces Appointment of Nishat Mehta as Chief Operating Officer & President

HOUSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nishat Mehta as Chief Operating Officer & President.

"Nishat is a successful senior executive with deep experience delivering client value and developing new revenue streams in tech-enabled businesses globally. He excels tying innovative solutions to customer needs that deliver on their business goals" said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "Nishat is experienced in instituting strong processes across business lines, identifying the critical levers and KPIs for key areas to accelerate growth and enable innovation which is a Lexitas focus. He understands key levers for client value creation, brings structure and process to organizations and has experience operating in a private equity portfolio company model. We are thrilled to have him and the experience he brings to our organization to help our clients achieve their long-term growth objectives."

Prior to joining Lexitas, Nishat Mehta was most recently President of Global Products & Solutions for Circana, a company formed from the merger of IRI and The NPD Group. In that role, Mehta led an integrated global team with responsibility for all Circana's products and several of Circana's commercial divisions. Before joining IRI, Mehta led the customer communications team at 84.51º, where he helped leading grocery retailer The Kroger Co. and its CPG brand partners create relevant and personalized communications to strengthen customer loyalty. Prior to that, Mehta was responsible for developing strategic partnerships at dunnhumby. Here he led the elevation of the company's digital media measurement and targeting business, transforming the way CPG brands bought, sold, and measured their media. Mehta also spent 15 years at MicroStrategy, a leading provider of enterprise business intelligence software.

Mehta graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics and a master's degree in computer science. He resides with his wife and three children in New York City.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

SOURCE Lexitas