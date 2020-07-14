Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Lumen Legal

HOUSTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax Partners, announced its acquisition of Lumen Legal. Lumen delivers value and innovation to law firms and corporations in need of well-qualified and experienced legal professionals. Michigan-based Lumen has served its national and international client base for over 25 years with expert solutions for the legal industry including commercial contracts outsourcing, legal staffing, and document review.

"Lumen is an excellent fit with Lexitas, the addition of this acquisition to our platform is an important continuation of our strategic expansion plans," said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "We can now seamlessly offer legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing along with our other professional services to leading law firms and corporate legal departments nationwide. We look forward to working with the Lumen team as we accelerate our growth plans both organically and through future acquisitions in the legal talent outsourcing space."

Lynn Galbenski, CEO of Lumen Legal, said, "We are energized to become part of the Lexitas family of companies. Our strong cultural alignment with Lexitas and access to additional resources will allow us to help clients accelerate the implementation of new service delivery models in a rapidly evolving legal industry."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of litigation support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, legal videography, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.lumenlegal.com.

