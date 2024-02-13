Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Medical Legal Reproductions, Inc.

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Medical Legal Reproductions, Inc. ("MLR"). Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, MLR has been providing record retrieval services to the legal and insurance communities for over thirty years.

"I am very excited to welcome Medical Legal Reproductions to the Lexitas family. Their culture aligns clearly with ours in that service excellence to our customers is at the core of what we do. We look forward to this new relationship, and the enhanced opportunities it will give us to serve our record retrieval customers," said Brandy Patrick, Records Division President at Lexitas.

Cheryll Marrone, Chief Executive Officer at MLR said, "We are excited to become part of the Lexitas family. Lexitas has the same goals and high standards of quality product and excellent customer service that we have always provided to clients. I'm looking forward to offering our clients easy access to a wider range of services."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://medleg.com/.

