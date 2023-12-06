Lexitas Announces New Board Member

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Addison to the Lexitas Board of Directors.

"Linda is a powerful addition to our board, and we are thrilled to have her on the Lexitas team" said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "Her insights, experience and deep industry knowledge are well suited to drive value creation for our business in the years ahead. Her appointment will ensure sound corporate governance to advance our strategy and to maximize long-term economic value for our shareholders."

Ms. Addison is an experienced Independent Director and Chief Executive. She is Lead Director of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL), an S&P 500 company and previously served as an Independent Director of KPMG LLP. Prior to Ms. Addison's board career, she was US Managing Partner (CEO equivalent), Chair of the US Management Committee, and global board member of Norton Rose Fulbright, one of the world's largest law firms.

Ms. Addison is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the boards of MD Anderson Cancer Center and Catalyst. She chairs the University of Texas System Chancellor's Council Executive Committee and worked throughout her career to advance women in law, in business and on corporate boards. Ms. Addison is Founding President of the Center for Women in Law and co-chaired the New York State Bar Association's Task Force on the Future of the Legal Profession.

The American Bar Association awarded Ms. Addison its Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of women lawyers who have achieved professional excellence and paved the way to success for other women. Prior award recipients include U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

