Lexitas is a Qualified Member of Best's Recommended Expert Service Provider

HOUSTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas is proud to announce that it has been endorsed by their clients as a Qualified Member of Best's Recommended Expert Service Provider. This designation is determined by reviewing the applicant's credentials and experience. A.M. Best requires that all firms listed in the Directory have several years of successful service to insurance industry clients as well as endorsements from industry clients. For the latest profile information, access www.ambest.com/claimsresource.

"We are pleased to be included in the A.M. Best as a Qualified Member, and that our clients have endorsed us for our quality service, and commitment to excellence," said Gary Buckland CEO of Lexitas. "For more than 30 years, our company has provided high quality court reporting and records retrieval services to law firms, insurance companies and government entities across the country."

As one of the leading nationwide providers of records retrieval and court reporting services, Lexitas has earned the designation of an expert service provider by a thorough application, interview and a reference check process. Less than five court reporting firms have attained this designation.

Best's Directory of Recommended Expert Service Providers is an authoritative and detailed reference for locating qualified expert service professionals with experience in handling the specific needs of the insurance industry.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of litigation support services to law firms and insurance companies. Services include medical record retrieval, court reporting, and legal videography. For more information visit https://www.lexitaslegal.com.

