Lexmark Cloud Print Management Now Available to Partners

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, announces its Cloud Print Management (CPM) offering is now available to its channel partners. Lexmark has seen success with CPM among enterprise customers. By extending its CPM technology to the channel, Lexmark partners can leverage cloud technology to eliminate costly infrastructure and provide cloud-based, effortless secure print release to their customers.

Customers of all sizes are moving business processes to the cloud to simplify management, lower costs and enhance collaboration. With Cloud Print Management (CPM), Lexmark partners can provide that same level of optimization when it comes to print, eliminating the burden of printing infrastructure and manual, onsite management.

"Today's print customers care about more than just the quality of the device or cost per page. Customers are focused on eliminating server infrastructure, implementing new technologies, and improving security – and now Lexmark partners can deliver this through Lexmark Cloud Print Management," said Sammy Kinlaw, Lexmark vice president, Worldwide Channel and OEM Sales.

Lexmark's cloud-based design is simple to deploy and easy to use, providing customers new levels of visibility and document security. Lexmark partners can help their customers adopt a stronger approach to document and device security, close document security gaps with secure print release, and access around-the-clock cloud server monitoring.

When combined with other managed offers, partners can leverage Lexmark CPM to dramatically improve service levels. Offering simple per-device, per month pricing provides customers financing flexibility and simplifies selling, while real-time analytics provide insights that help customers understand and improve end user behavior. In addition, easy-to-adopt technology can leverage the cloud providers and mobile processes customers have already implemented in other business areas.

"Lexmark CPM is a real differentiator for our partners," said Kinlaw. "This true cloud offering equips them to provide higher levels of service more profitably through the cloud. It also aligns customer conversations with beyond the box initiatives."

Lexmark enables partners to offer a complete suite of cloud services including Cloud Connector, Cloud Fleet Management and Cloud Print Management. Combined, Lexmark Cloud Services give partners a highly efficient, cost-effective platform, available through an easy-to-use portal.

Lexmark Cloud Print Management and Lexmark Cloud Fleet Management solutions were honored with 2019 Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI) Pick awards in the Document Imaging Software category.

"The Lexmark team works daily to bring our partners secure, reliable devices, differentiated capabilities, and tools to drive growth," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "Lexmark CPM is another example of our commitment to partner success."

