Lexmark Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2035

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced its plan to be fully carbon neutral by 2035.

Since 2005, Lexmark has lowered emissions by 62% globally, and is on track to meet a 40% reduction target from 2015 levels by 2025. Reductions to date have been achieved by lowering energy and new plastics use, re-use of products, global recycling efforts, and engineering durable products that are built to last. In order to meet the 2035 neutrality goal, Lexmark will continue to pursue and invest in new programs.

"Lexmark has long been dedicated to reducing our environmental impact," said Allen Waugerman, President and CEO, Lexmark. "We have led the way on sustainability in our business and for our customers, and we are determined to be carbon neutral by 2035. It is the responsible thing to do for the environment, and it is good for our customers--reducing their costs and helping them meet their own carbon neutrality goals through longer-lasting and lower-energy use devices."

Consumables are one area in which Lexmark has excelled in reducing its footprint. Lexmark's Cartridge Collection Program, established in 1991, has prevented 100 million cartridges processed in 30 years of operation from ending up in landfill. Post consumed recycled plastic (PCR) from cartridges that cannot be reused is made into new cartridges and components within Lexmark's printers and MFPs. Of Lexmark's fleet of devices, 92% of models contain PCR content, with over 80% of those containing over 30% PCR content.

Part of reducing carbon emissions at Lexmark is ensuring devices are built for a long life and don't need to be replaced or recycled in the first instance. Designed for durability, Lexmark devices are built to last for an above industry average of over seven years. 96% of devices also meet the ENERGY STAR® certification, meaning they meet high standards of energy efficiency. When devices do reach their end-of-life, Lexmark aims to re-use as much old material as possible. 39% of plastic in new Lexmark devices and 37% in new branded cartridges has been reclaimed, and the company plans to grow these numbers.

For customers looking to reduce paper consumption, all devices come with Print Release, enabling employees to send print jobs from anywhere and collect them using a secure login at a device, meaning users only print exactly what they need. For those items that are printed, customers can also take advantage of a partnership with PrintReleaf, measuring paper usage and reforesting to ensure cut down trees are replaced.

"We've already made great progress as a business," said John Gagel, Chief Sustainability Officer, Lexmark. "We've been working globally for many years to continually reduce our carbon footprint, and the infrastructure we have in place around the world positions us to meet our 2035 carbon neutrality goal."

