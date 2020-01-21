Lexmark Delivers Multi-Talented A3 MFPs for Medium Workgroups

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced the expansion of its A3 product line of devices with the availability of two new multifunction printers (MFPs), the Lexmark CX920de and the Lexmark XC9225. These new devices are designed to bring enterprise-level features and performance to the entry A3 market.

With many features standard, these new MFPs support demanding workloads through a powerful combination of printing, copying, scanning, faxing and optional finishing. Color output up to SRA3/12x18 makes a big impression, while thoughtful engineering drives endurance and minimizes interruptions to keep the work moving. These A3 devices are an ideal choice for medium workgroups that need a flexible MFP that can do it all. Their larger-format output and integration with the full portfolio of Lexmark-exclusive features and services also complement the capabilities of existing A4/letter fleets.

Multi-format output -- Color output up to SRA3/12x18 makes a big impression, while additional optional paper trays allow A4/letter-size printing and a multipurpose feeder takes small envelopes. Among the wide range of media types accepted are card stock, glossy stock, recycled paper, transparencies and labels.

High-capacity production yields -- Genuine Lexmark toner cartridges print up to 18,500 black or 11,500 color pages, while developer units go up to 600,000 pages for impressive uptime 1,2.

Speedy scanner -- Duplex automatic document feeder (ADF) holds 100 sheets and supports scanning at up to 160 sides per minute. Support for mixed originals, page-level jam recovery, standard OCR, and a "classify and route" option fulfill the highest-speed automated scanning requirements.

Intuitive color touch screen -- The large 10-inch class color touch screen with next-generation e-Task interface features an ultra-smooth surface and can be activated by almost anything, including pens, fingertips or nails—without pressure or direct skin contact. The modern interface is familiar to users, minimizing the need for training.

Software solutions -- User experience and productivity can be enhanced with included solution applications, and devices can be customized via optional apps tailored to a specific need or industry. With available software development kits, customers can create apps of their own. Lexmark smart MFP adaptability future-proofs the investment.

Finishing options -- Finishing options include multi-position stapling, hole punch, booklet, saddle stitch, and trifold. The finisher raises output capacity to 3,500 sheets.

"Lexmark is pleased to offer these additions to our award-winning product portfolio," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "These new products provide the reliability, security and ease of use that helped Lexmark achieve the highest laser hardware volume growth in the industry, according to IDC's 3 latest 2019 measures."

Saladin added, "Lexmark extends our customers' hardware investment with a fleet that lasts longer, enables users to get the job done efficiently, and simplifies fleet management by taking the guesswork out of upgrades and upkeep."



1 Average continuous black or continuous composite CMY declared cartridge yield up to this number of standard pages in accordance with ISO/IEC 19798.

2 Actual Yield may vary based on other factors such as device speed, paper size and feed orientation, toner coverage, tray source, percentage of black-only printing and average print job complexity.

3 Source: 2019Q3 IDC HCP Tracker. Worldwide (excluding Japan). 1Q-3Q 2019 vs 1Q-3Q 2018. Top 10 Brands by Laser HW Units.

