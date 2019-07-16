Lexmark Extends SMB Offering with New Lexmark GO Line™ Devices

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced the expansion of its Lexmark GO Line series with the availability of six new devices designed for small and medium business (SMB). The Lexmark GO Line series delivers enterprise-level durability, reliability, security and features in a smaller, lighter, lower cost device.

The Lexmark GO Line devices launched today include two new color single-function printers, the C3224dw and C3326dw; three new color multi-function devices (MFPs), the MC3224dwe, MC3224adwe and MC3326adwe; and a new monochrome MFP, the MB2236adwe.

The color devices launched today are up to 30 percent smaller and lighter than Lexmark's predecessor products, to accommodate small spaces. Wi-Fi is standard, along with enhanced connectivity and support for mobile users. These devices also come with multicore processing and Lexmark's full-spectrum security, which ensures the same level of award-winning security and protection found in Lexmark enterprise-class devices. A one-piece toner cartridge combines imaging components with Unison toner , making them easily removable and recyclable through Lexmark's Cartridge Collection program.

The color devices print up to 24 or 26 color pages per minute, while the mono device features print speeds of up to 36 pages per minute. The multi-function products feature a 2.8" touchscreen.

"The Lexmark GO Line series delivers SMB customers a simplified product line with easy to use, reliable products that fit their budgets and environments," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "Lexmark GO Line series products are designed to be quick and easy to select, place and configure, with a full range of features that enable customers to maximize their productivity and simplify device management, with the peace of mind that comes with Lexmark's full spectrum security."

Products in the Lexmark GO Line series are available through the Lexmark Global Partner Network and directly from global distributors.

Lexmark is also announcing two new enterprise color products today. The CS331dw single function printer and the CX331adwe MFP help to enhance small-workgroup productivity with color output up to 26 pages per minute, high-yield replacement toner cartridges, and connectivity via Wi-Fi, USB and gigabit ethernet.

