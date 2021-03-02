Lexmark Introduces New Cloud Fax models for the Lexmark GO Line Series of MFPs

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced the launch of new cloud fax models for the Lexmark GO Line series of multifunction products (MFPs). These new models combine optional cloud fax from etherFAX with standard Wi-Fi and Cloud Connectors to offer a cohesive solution that allows small businesses to "cut the cord" to the internet or analog fax lines.

"According to IDC1, 90 percent of fax users have already integrated or are evaluating integration of fax with other technologies or applications," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "These new models enable Lexmark to deliver a user-friendly fax experience to our customers, providing a secure, end-to-end encrypted solution."

The new models include five Lexmark GO Line series devices. Three color devices: the Lexmark MC3224i, MC3326i, and MC3426i; and two monochrome devices: the Lexmark MB2236i and MB3442i. These models offer customers a robust alternative to traditional analog fax by offering the option of an out-of-the-box cloud fax solution.

etherFAX Ready

Lexmark's partnership with etherFAX enables these devices to deliver a secure cloud fax experience featuring:

Simultaneous incoming fax call capability, so no busy signals

Ultra-fast transmission of high-resolution images (600 dpi)

Plug and play solution with easy configuration

Identical user experience to analog fax

Industry-leading security including: Military-grade end-to-end encryption, HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance, and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance

Customers can try out the etherFAX service for free for three months or 300 pages, whichever comes first, by simply registering here. After the trial, they can enroll in the monthly plan with etherFAX that best meets their needs2.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates innovative IoT- and cloud-enabled imaging technologies that help customers worldwide achieve their vision of print simplicity, security, savings and sustainability.

About etherFAX

Founded in 2009, etherFAX offers a secure document delivery platform and suite of applications widely used across a broad range of industries to digitize workflows and optimize business processes. As a leading provider of hybrid-cloud fax solutions supporting healthcare enterprises, etherFAX securely transmits protected health information and high-resolution, color documents directly to applications and devices with end-to-end encryption and ultra-fast transmission speeds.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

etherFAX and the etherFAX logo are trademarks of etherFAX, LLC.

1 – IDC White Paper | Fax Market Pulse: Trends, Growth and Opportunities, June 2017.

2 - *Subject to subscription with etherFAX™. A trial package (up to 3 months or 300 pages, whichever comes first) is included free of subscription charge, other fees such as telecommunication charges may apply. Contact etherFAX™ (www.etherfax.net) for details. Analog faxing via phone line is not supported by this device. Service may not be available in all locations.

