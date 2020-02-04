Lexmark Launches New Global Partner Program

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced the launch of Lexmark Connect, a new global partner program designed to empower Lexmark partners to reach new levels of success. Lexmark Connect provides all types of partners access to innovative imaging solutions and technologies, as well as tools, resources and benefits that help them win more business opportunities and improve their bottom line.

"To drive growth, a partner program must prioritize simplicity. We developed Lexmark Connect with that in mind," said Sammy Kinlaw, Lexmark vice president, Global Channel Sales. "Lexmark Connect makes it easy to tap into our deep bench of tools, resources and expertise. Partners will find it easy to enroll, easy to follow, and easy to earn benefits."

In addition to regular promotions and financial benefits that motivate partner sales teams to grow and maximize profits, Lexmark Connect is structured to reward partner success. "Through our tiered approach, the more you grow, the more you gain from the program," Kinlaw added.

Lexmark Connect provides different program tracks for a customized experience, tailored to the partner's specific business model and customer base—for Business Solutions Partners, Commercial Partners and Distribution Partners.

Business Solutions Partners can add value to their customers with insights that position them as trusted advisors, fostering higher level conversations with customers that lead to more sales. Resources help those partners expand their in-house capabilities and increase sales performance, including direct support from a Lexmark sales representative.

Commercial partners need to move quickly so Lexmark provides tools to help them go faster and further. Distribution partners can rely on Lexmark to help them provide the best experience for the resellers they serve.

The program provides Lexmark partners unique insight and custom solutions based upon the Lexmark Connect level to which the partner has committed such as:

In-depth education to position you as a trusted advisor to your customers

Convenient, one-stop access to PartnerNet, the Lexmark partner portal

High-quality marketing support and co-branded advertising

Valuable rebates and special product promotions

A unique combination of sales support, demand generation and vertical industry insight

Unique product lines, tailored to your specific path to market

Beyond the box capabilities to further differentiate from competitors

"The launch of Lexmark Connect is another example of Lexmark's commitment to the success of our partners, equipping them to deliver secure, reliable devices, differentiate their capabilities, and drive business growth," Kinlaw said. "Lexmark Connect enables partners with the Lexmark promise, backed by intentional engineering, industry-leading security, award-winning technology, and industry expertise."

