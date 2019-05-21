Lexmark Names New President and CEO

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Allen Waugerman as Lexmark president and chief executive officer, effective today.

Waugerman joined Lexmark at its inception in 1991 and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including leading the company on an interim basis during the CEO search. Since 2016 Waugerman has served as Lexmark senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Allen Waugerman, Lexmark president and CEO

Waugerman was selected after an extensive search in which numerous highly qualified candidates were considered. He succeeds Rich Geruson, who left the company in November 2018.

"We are pleased to appoint Allen as Lexmark president and CEO," said Mickey Kantor, chairman, Lexmark board of directors. "He brings strong leadership, integrity, deep knowledge of technology and a track record of commitment to Lexmark's success, making him the right choice to lead the company toward continued global growth."

Waugerman holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Kentucky. He is a Dean's Advisory Council member for the University of Kentucky College of Engineering and serves on the board of the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

"I am proud of Lexmark's recent accomplishments, including the largest product launch in our history and the development of new solutions and services such as cloud-based as-a-service offerings," Waugerman said. "I look forward to leveraging our strengths and proprietary technologies toward broad global growth strategies that will position Lexmark for success well into the future."

