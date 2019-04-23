Lexmark Wins Prestigious 2019 Printer/MFP Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced that it has won the prestigious 2019 Printer/MFP Line of the Year award from Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software, and services.

According to Keypoint Intelligence, the award is based on the strength and breadth of the range of Lexmark's printers and MFPs tested. All 13 Lexmark products tested for the Winter 2019 season earned Buyers Lab's 'Highly Recommended' rating and won Pick awards.

"It is an honor to receive the Keypoint Intelligence 2019 Line of the Year award for our color and monochrome printer and MFP lines," said Allen Waugerman, Lexmark Senior Vice President and CTO. "The Lexmark team pushed the envelope in 2018, refreshing over 90 percent of our product line to bring our customers the most durable, secure, and efficient devices ever. We are proud of this recognition and of the tremendous response from our customers."

"From small office to enterprise environments, Lexmark has a printer or MFP designed to meet the complex needs, and budget, of the modern workplace," said Marlene Orr, Keypoint Intelligence's Director of Printer & MFP Analysis. "Lexmark devices are built on a solid foundation of excellent reliability and impressive user-friendliness, featuring an intuitive design with smart technology that can help simplify even the most complicated workflows. This translates to maximum uptime and worker productivity. When you add in a robust portfolio of software, low running costs, and cutting-edge security features, like firmware integrity checking and intrusion detection, Lexmark is the clear choice for the Buyers Lab's 2019 Printer/MFP Line of the Year."

Presented once a year, Line of the Year awards honor those manufacturers' product lines that are determined to be the best overall based on the cumulative test results of all models tested in Buyers Lab's rigorous two-month laboratory evaluation. The selections are made by Buyers Lab's highly experienced staff of technicians and analysts after subjecting scores of devices from every major OEM to exhaustive, comprehensive lab tests.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates innovative imaging solutions and technologies that help customers worldwide print, secure and manage information with ease, efficiency and unmatched value.

Lexmark, the Lexmark logo and Unison are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.

