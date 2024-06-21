Anderson .Paak debuts "Celebrate" remix and music video, encouraging fans to get outdoors

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Music Day, Lexus and Amazon Music have teamed up with 8x Grammy Award winning artist Anderson .Paak to launch a new campaign, "Destination .Paak – The Lexus GX Remix." Designed to empower fans to get outdoors and enjoy what life has to offer, the campaign includes an exclusive Anderson .Paak remix and music video featuring the all-new 2024 Lexus GX, as well as behind-the-scenes interviews and interactive content with the award-winning artist. "Destination .Paak – The Lexus GX Remix" is available on destinationPaak.com beginning today.

Lexus & Amazon Music Present “Destination .Paak – The Lexus GX Remix” on World Music Day

From the untamed wilderness of the forest to vast desert fields, fans will follow Anderson .Paak as he explores California's rugged and beautiful terrain in the 2024 Lexus GX – searching for the perfect spot and source of inspiration to bring a reimagined rendition of his original track, "Celebrate," to life.

"After fifteen years in the music game, I'm trying to stay inspired and impress my kids," said Anderson .Paak. "I find that getting out in nature can be both humbling and reinvigorating. That's why this World Music Day, whether it's a public park performance or organized outdoor concert, I'm inviting my fans to join me in getting outside to celebrate music."

"The Lexus GX is meant for all of life's adventures, both on and off-road," said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Lexus Marketing. "It was a great fit for Anderson .Paak's re-release of the 'Celebrate' music video as he showcases the GX's rugged resilience and luxury craftsmanship throughout his own music journey. Like Anderson .Paak, we hope more people are inspired to find their own outdoor adventures."

Reimagined from the ground up, the 2024 GX was designed to inspire customers to pursue their urge to travel, take an unpaved path, and revel in the joy of driving. The all-new GX builds upon a strong foundation of off-road capability, showcasing an unparalleled combination of elegant features, intuitive technology, and off-road prowess that Lexus customers have come to expect.

Fans can explore the campaign in its totality on destinationPaak.com now through August 31, 2024. Exclusive featured content includes:

"Celebrate" Music Video : opening in an undisclosed garage in California , Anderson .Paak explores some favorite relics from his career. Reminiscing on the journey that brought him to where he is today, Anderson grabs a few instruments and hits the road in the all-new 2024 Lexus GX. Traveling from the forest to the desert in search of the perfect location and source of inspiration, he delivers a reimagined performance of his original 2016 track, "Celebrate." Reinvigorated by the natural beauty that surrounds him, he allows the rhythm of the music to consume him as he levitates into the air.

: opening in an undisclosed garage in , .Paak explores some favorite relics from his career. Reminiscing on the journey that brought him to where he is today, grabs a few instruments and hits the road in the all-new 2024 Lexus GX. Traveling from the forest to the desert in search of the perfect location and source of inspiration, he delivers a reimagined performance of his original 2016 track, "Celebrate." Reinvigorated by the natural beauty that surrounds him, he allows the rhythm of the music to consume him as he levitates into the air. Anderson .Paak's "World Music Day" Playlist : Anderson .Paak shares a playlist of his favorite genre-bending remixes, that have inspired him throughout his career.

: .Paak shares a playlist of his favorite genre-bending remixes, that have inspired him throughout his career. The Lexus GX Gallery : a collection of behind-the-scenes images of Anderson .Paak and the all-new 2024 Lexus GX on-set of the "Celebrate" music video.

: a collection of behind-the-scenes images of .Paak and the all-new 2024 Lexus GX on-set of the "Celebrate" music video. Behind-the-Scenes Interviews: Anderson .Paak shares his journey as a musical artist, finding inspiration in nature, and creating his new NxWorries album with co-collaborator Knxwledge.

For more information on "Destination .Paak: The Lexus GX Remix" and the all-new GX, visit www.destinationPaak.com, www.lexus.com/gx and the Lexus Newsroom.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, live broadcasts, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to all the music they love in shuffle mode, plus, the largest catalog of top ad-free podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for on-demand access to 100 million songs, as well as millions of songs in HD, Ultra HD, and Spatial audio. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or by going to wherever they listen to music, including Alexa-enabled devices.

SOURCE Lexus