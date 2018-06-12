Lexus Aces Premium Experiences at the 2018 U.S. Open Championship

"The U.S. Open is one of golf's most exciting majors," said Greg Kitzens, general manager, Lexus marketing. "Our longstanding partnership with the USGA and its championships allows us to provide our customers and fans with premium experiences at the U.S. Open, connecting with them in a unique way."

The Lexus Performance Experience, located near the main entrance in Fan Central, provides fun, interactive activities for all attendees throughout the weekend. With the "Lexus VR Experience," fans have the opportunity to be virtually transported into the seat of a Lexus RC F 467-horsepower sports car while a world champion racecar driver aggressively speeds them around a racetrack. Attendees are also invited to try their skill with the Lexus Hole-in-One Challenge. The fan that sinks the ball in this simulated replica of the famous 7th hole at Shinnecock Hills will win a two-year lease on a 2018 RX 350L – the automaker's best-selling SUV, the vehicle that created a category and now provides even more space with a third row. Additional activities include the "Putt Like a Pro" simulation, photo opportunities with the U.S. Open Trophy, and autograph sessions with Lexus Golf Ambassadors Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Charles Howell III, among others.

Over the course of the Championship, Lexus will provide almost 350 courtesy vehicles to players and officials. Several Lexus vehicles will be displayed throughout the grounds, including the all-new 2019 ES and UX near the course and the 2018 LS 500 F SPORT and LC 500 Inspiration Series in the Lexus Performance Experience.

Lexus is the first and only automotive partner in USGA history, serving as the official vehicle of the USGA and its championships, including the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open, U.S. Senior Open, U.S. Senior Women's Open and U.S. Amateur Championship. Lexus also partners with an impressive team of professional players and golf legends. Current Lexus Golf Ambassadors include Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Charles Howell III, Wesley Bryan, Jamie Sadlowski, Lydia Ko, Annika Sörenstam, Natalie Gulbis, Johnny Miller, Peter Jacobsen, Mark O'Meara, and Mark Pfeil. Leading up to the Championship, a luxurious Lexus LX transported the U.S. Open Trophy in style during a 61-day tour throughout the tri-state area.

For more information on the full line of vehicles, visit Lexus.com. Follow the conversation on social media at #LexusGolf.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

