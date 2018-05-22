Lexus Announces Executive Management Changes

Bracken, who led Lexus since 2013, will become executive advisor, Lexus, and will also report to Fay. Bracken will remain in that role until Aug. 1, 2018, and then retire after 40 years with the company. During Bracken's tenure at Lexus, the luxury brand embarked on an ambitious plan to introduce bolder designs and dynamic driving experiences in all its vehicles, including flagship models such as the LC performance coupe and the LS premium luxury sedan. Bracken also returned Lexus to racing with the RCF GT3 and launched Lexus Plus, a dealer-driven alternative to retailing.

Christ joined Toyota in 1994 and has held several managerial positions at regional sales offices for Toyota Motor Sales. He has also held positions in distribution and customer retention. Christ was vice president, sales, at Toyota Financial Services and vice president, sales operations for the Toyota division, prior to joining Lexus earlier this year as vice president of sales operations.

Replacing Christ as Lexus vice president of sales operations is Dejuan Ross, who joins Lexus from his role as general manager of Toyota's Chicago Region. Ross, who joined Toyota in 1995, has held numerous positions at the Toyota and Lexus regional sales offices including Lexus Central general manager and Toyota Chicago Region assistant general manager. Ross will be based in Plano, Texas and will report to Christ.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full line-up of luxury vehicles. With five models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers seven F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

Contact: Nancy Hubbell, Lexus Communications

nancy.hubbell@lexus.com

469-292-4954

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexus-announces-executive-management-changes-300652509.html

SOURCE Lexus

Related Links

http://www.lexus.com

