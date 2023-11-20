LEXUS "DECEMBER TO REMEMBER": MOMENTS BEHIND THE ICONIC BIG RED BOW

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Lexus' annual "December to Remember" campaign goes beyond the iconic big red bow, focusing on the magic and thoughtful moments at the heart of the holiday season. In the campaign debuting today, Lexus will feature two new heartwarming broadcast commercials, "Overnight Lexus" and "Sled Dogs" as well as a unique holiday-themed collaboration with TikTok content creator @sebastianjern and a dramatic digital activation on Sphere in Las Vegas featuring the all-new 2024 Lexus GX.

"The focus of this year's 'December to Remember' campaign is to intentionally celebrate the special moments that can't be wrapped – from thoughtful surprises to making memories with loved ones," said Vinay Shahani, vice president Lexus marketing. "We're amplifying the spirit of the season year-round through curated marketing efforts and purposeful partnerships."

Two New "December to Remember" Broadcast Spots
Lexus adds two all-new commercials to its "December to Remember" campaign, highlighting thoughtful surprises and the magic of the season.

In "Sled Dogs," audiences are introduced to the all-new 2024 Lexus GX as it effortlessly travels down the road on snow-covered terrain. A woman sits confidently behind the wheel, while a Siberian Husky secured in the second-row stares ahead, seemingly barking orders. With the help of her furry companion, the driver navigates the GX to a secluded offroad area to find the dog's owner and four-legged friends working on their broken sled. Grateful to be reunited, they drive off warm and cozy in the GX.

"Overnight Lexus" opens in a boy's bedroom as his father sits bedside, reading him a familiar tale about magic beans that grow overnight. Upon seeing his son is asleep, Dad turns off the light and exits the room. As the door closes, the boy sneaks out to the family's front yard to pack a toy Lexus under the snow in hopes the story is true. The next morning, the boy wakes excited to find a brand-new, full-size 2024 Lexus TX wrapped in a giant red bow, calling for Dad and Mom in wonderment at the surprise.

In addition to the two spots, Lexus also brings back its popular 2022 "December to Remember" commercial, "Time Machine," featuring a heartwarming holiday family reunion storyline.  

All three broadcast spots will air on cable, primetime, late night and sports programming now through January 2, 2024.

Amazing Holiday Experiences: Big and Small
Lexus is bringing to life the campaign's iconic imagery in unique digital spaces this holiday season.

Tapping Las Vegas' new landmark entertainment venue, Sphere, Lexus will debut a captivating ninety-second digital installation across its 580,000 sq. ft. LED exterior. Visitors will be entranced by a snow-covered globe's icy exterior cracking open to reveal an all-new 2024 Lexus GX adorned with the brand's signature big red bow. Las Vegas visitors can view the new holiday campaign live, November 20 – 26, 2023.

Continuing the momentum the brand has made in reaching a younger audience, Lexus has partnered with TikTok content creator, cinematographer, and VFX and miniature artist, Sebastian Jern (@sebastianjern). Tying into the popular TikTok miniatures trend, the brand has collaborated with Jern to create an intricate, miniature winter landscape featuring a Lexus RX topped with the automaker's iconic holiday big red bow.

Lexus continues to be a proud partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and will donate $150,000 this holiday season to support their important work in the community.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

