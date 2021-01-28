Lexus Design Award 2021 Selects Six Finalists

This year marks the ninth edition of the Lexus Design Award, which was established to support up-and-coming creators. The program recognizes fresh design talent and showcases their innovations on a prominent and respected international platform. In selecting this year's six finalists, judges looked for innovative ideas that embodied the three key principles of the Lexus brand – Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate – with an emphasis on design that leads to a better tomorrow.

Lexus Design Award 2021 Finalists

CY-BO by Kenji Abe ( Japan )

( ) Sustainable, reusable packaging material that can be assembled like cells.

Heartfelt by Gayle Lee and Jessica Vea ( New Zealand & Tonga , based in New Zealand )

and ( & , based in ) A device that enables virtual hugs.

InTempo by Alina Holovatiuk ( Ukraine )

) Mitts that may help distract from stressful situations by novel usage of rhythm and music.

KnitX by Irmandy Wicaksono ( Indonesia , based in USA)

, based in USA) Digital 3D knitting of functional, electronic textiles for multi-modal visual, auditory, and tactile material interaction.

Solar Desalination Skylight by Henry Glogau (Dual New Zealand & Austria, based in Denmark )

(Dual New Zealand & Austria, based in ) Device that uses seawater to create natural diffused light, drinking water, and leftover salt for energy creation.

Terracotta Valley Wind by Intsui Design ( China , based in Japan )

, based in ) A terracotta evaporative cooling system for subway stations utilizing train-induced wind to function.

Lexus Design Award 2021 judge Greg Lynn said, "In the middle of a changing climate and a global pandemic there was a predictable urgency to the problems being addressed by the designers. Across all the proposals we saw, there was also a humanity and intimate scale."

In mid-January the six finalists participated in a five-day workshop with the four Lexus Design Award 2021 mentors: Joe Doucet, Sabine Marcelis, Mariam Kamara, and Sputniko!. Following the workshop, mentor Mariam Kamara said, "The mentoring sessions have been quite stimulating. I was struck by the level of optimism and commitment the finalists have shown in their designs. In this new COVID-19 reshaped world, their visions and sensitivity is a gift to us all. Each one of them was incredibly passionate about the projects and demonstrated a strong motivation to delve deeper and do the necessary research to strengthen the final result. Though the mentoring was remote, a combination of powerful online tools and well-prepared finalists made for a fluid, productive, and enjoyable process. I look forward to seeing where they take their designs in the coming months." The mentors' passion for nurturing young talent combined with a richly challenging curriculum resulted in highly instructive and productive sessions that fully engaged the finalists and mentors.

Finalists will continue to work with the mentors as they develop their prototypes toward the Grand Prix selection. Judging panel of renowned design leaders: Paola Antonelli, Dong Gong, Greg Lynn and Simon Humphries will select Grand Prix Winner based on their final prototypes and presentations in April 2021.

