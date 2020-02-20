Lexus' Electrification Drives Sensory Experience At Milan Design Week 2020

"SENSES ELECTRIFIED" will be held April 21st through April 26th, at Superstudio Più, in the Tortona district – considered the center of Milan Design Week.

Founder and Director of Loop.pH Mathias Gmachl says, "We really enjoy working with the Lexus brand because it is both visionary and human centered. 'LEXUS ELECTRIFIED' aims to be an extension of your senses. The installation leads you on a journey through a series of immersive environments that reveal the perception-amplifying possibilities of electrification."

In the same venue, the six finalists of the 2020 Lexus Design Award will exhibit their works in an interactive display. Now in its eighth year, the Lexus Design Award provides a unique platform for young creators to demonstrate and further develop their talents. On Press Day, April 20th, the Grand Prix winner will be selected by an international jury of renowned design leaders working at the cutting-edge of creative media.

EXHIBIT OVERVIEW

Event Title LEXUS DESIGN EVENT 2020 – SENSES ELECTRIFIED Duration 21 -25 April, 10:00 - 21:00 / April 26, 10:00 – 18:00 (Press preview: April 20, 10:00-17:30) Venue Superstudio Più (Art Point) Via Tortona, 27 20144 – Milano, Italy Exhibits - Installation created by Loop.pH - The 6 finalists' designs for the Lexus Design Award 2020 Organizer Lexus International

COLLABORATION DESIGNER PROFILE

Loop.pH

Loop.pH is an experimental, London-based spatial laboratory working across the fields of design, architecture and the sciences. The studio was founded in 2003 by Mathias Gmachl and Rachel Wingfield to form a new creative practice that reaches beyond specialist boundaries. As a studio they create visionary experiences and environments that allow people to dream and re-imagine new visions for our future. Loop.pH explores the role of art and design in public space by working outside of the gallery, museum and laboratory. Their work speculates on near and far future scenarios as a way to probe at the social and environmental impact of emerging biological and technological futures. The environments they create often synthesise living materials with digital tools, whilst exploring a new role for designers working at an urban scale. Loop.pH works with a range of clients to create brand experiences and public engagement initiatives, as well as delivering talks and workshops internationally.

Notable works include Mind Pilot for the Design Museum London in 2018, OSMO at TED2015, and the Hybrid Art Project for Lexus Russia in 2010.

For more information, visit:

www.lexusdesignevent.com

Official hashtags: #LexusDesignEvent;#LexusDesignAward

| ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles.

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

Media Contacts

Corey Proffitt

646-971-4522

Corey.proffitt@toyota.com

SOURCE Lexus

Related Links

https://discoverlexus.com/

