Lexus Helps Save the Universe in Sony Pictures' Men in Black™: International

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Lexus vehicles are the official fleet of Men in Black agents globally in the film. The 2020 Lexus RC F stars as the Men in Black agents' vehicle of choice for their high velocity pursuits. The luxury sport coupe recently underwent an exciting change, making it faster, lighter and even more ready to transport the Men in Black as they save the universe. The Lexus RC F offers the best power-to-weight ratio in its class and the most powerful Lexus V8 to date, generating 472-horsepower – plus in the film it boasts some pretty amazing alien tech. The Lexus RX Hybrid and Lexus LX SUVs are also featured in film scenes with alien encounters.

"We've added some advanced capabilities to the RC F to assist the Men in Black agents, creating a truly one-of-a-kind alien-fighting machine," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing. "We can't wait for moviegoers to see the RC F as they've never seen it before."

The collaboration between Lexus and Sony Pictures' "Men in Black: International" includes integration in the film, a co-branded TV spot, a custom Men in Black RC F and sponsorship of the film premiere.

"We're excited to collaborate with Lexus on this multi-tiered campaign in support of 'Men in Black: International,'" said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Brand Management and Global Partnerships, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. "The Lexus RC F sports coupe provides the perfect vehicle for our team of Men in Black agents, led by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, as they protect the galaxy."

About Men in Black: International

The film is directed by F. Gary Gray, and written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, based on the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham. Produced by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, E. Bennet Walsh, Riyoko Tanaka, David Beaubaire, Barry Sonnenfeld, Edward Cheng, and Howard Chen. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois & Larry Bourgeois, with Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

