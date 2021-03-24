Lexus is Named Exclusive Luxury Automotive Partner of Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus has been named Austin FC's official luxury automotive partner ahead of their 2021 inaugural Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Austin FC will become the 27th Club in MLS and is the first top-division professional sports team in Austin.

As part of the partnership, the Austin Lexus Dealership Association will enjoy exclusive entitlement of Lexus Club, the premium hospitality area on the west side of Q2 Stadium featuring numerous bar and concession options, as well as exceptional sideline views. In addition to entitlement of the largest premium entertainment space within Q2 Stadium, Lexus will enjoy prominent integrations during Austin FC regular season matches, hosting pre-match fan activations to engage with game attendees while showcasing the latest models outside the VIP entrance in the Southwest corner of Q2 Stadium.

"Lexus is thrilled to partner with Austin FC ahead of their inaugural season," said Adelmo Chaparro, vehicle operations manager, Lexus Southern Area. "The enthusiasm and excitement surrounding Austin's first major league team can be felt throughout the community. Their first-class facilities and operation give us a great opportunity to continue to build a deeper connection to this wonderful city and its residents."

"Austin FC is excited to welcome Lexus to the Club's partner family," commented Andy Loughnane, Austin FC president. "Lexus is synonymous with excellence, creativity and performance, values that our Club also aspires to embody."

Additionally, Austin FC players and coaches will be featured in a digital campaign called Behind the Wheel, where they will be shown around town and interacting with their new community in a Lexus. Behind the Wheel will be showcased on both Austin FC and Lexus digital channels.

The Austin Lexus Dealership Association consists of two Lexus dealerships – Lexus of Austin and Lexus of Lakeway – both of whom have been part of the community for many years and pride themselves on amazing customers service both in vehicle sales and service.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 241 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media web site http://LexusNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Zachary Reed

469-292-3499

[email protected]

SOURCE Lexus

Related Links

https://www.lexus.com/

