Lexus is Striking Out Hunger in the Greater Boston Area

The third annual Strike Out Hunger campaign follows two highly successful years, with Lexus donating $147,100 to The Greater Boston Food Bank. The contribution provided more than 437,000 healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts.

"Lexus and our local dealers are thrilled to kick off the Strike Out Hunger program and to help fight hunger across Eastern Massachusetts for the third consecutive year," said Damon Rose, Lexus Eastern Area general manager. "Children are one of every three residents served by the food bank, so it's more important than ever that we work together to end hunger in our own backyard. We're looking forward to another successful year of the Strike Out Hunger program and are hoping to exceed the strike out record from the last two years."

"We're looking forward to working with Lexus and NESN again for the Strike Out Hunger program," said Catherine D'Amato, president and CEO, The Greater Boston Food Bank. "Over the last few years, donations from this fundraiser have made a huge impact across Eastern Massachusetts and brought new awareness around hunger to fans in our communities. We're looking forward to even more strikeouts in 2018– go Sox!"

Lexus will also host food drives for The Greater Boston Food Bank throughout the months of May and June at six Boston area dealers. Items donated to Ira Lexus of Manchester will benefit The New Hampshire Food Bank.

Herb Chambers Lexus

Herb Chambers Lexus of Hingham

of Ira Lexus

Ira Lexus of Manchester

of Lexus of Northborough

Lexus of Watertown

Non-perishable food items are the most desirable donations, including most grains, and canned protein, milk, fruit and vegetables. For guidelines and additional ways to get involved, please visit http://www.gbfb.org/how-to-help/donate.php.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers

About The Greater Boston Food Bank

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. GBFB provides the equivalent of 50 million healthy meals annually distributed through its network of 526 member agencies in the 190 cities and towns across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB operates four direct service programs at more than 72 sites throughout the area. A member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, GBFB serves more than 140,000 people every month in its mission to create a hunger-free Eastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit us at GBFB.org, become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter (@gr8bosfoodbank) and Instagram, or call us at 617.427.5200.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For five consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S. NESN's social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

