LEXUS MARKS 25 YEARS OF ITS ICONIC "DECEMBER TO REMEMBER" CAMPAIGN

Brand's most recognizable campaign celebrates 25 years capturing the magic of the holiday season

Latest spots showcase cherished holiday moments shared with loved ones

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lexus celebrates 25 years of its beloved "December to Remember" campaign with the debut of two all-new commercials, "Forecast" and "Letter," capturing the spirit of the season. Evoking holiday nostalgia and connection amongst loved ones, the latest spots reinforce the brand's ongoing commitment to creating memorable experiences for its customers.

Since its inception in 1999, "December to Remember" has served as a hallmark of the brand's marketing strategy. Ushering in the holidays with a signature jingle, big red bows, and heartwarming gift-giving moments, the campaign continues to resonate with audiences over two decades later – helping maintain the brand's holiday sales leadership over its competitors.

Focused on emotional storytelling that highlights the joy of giving and the importance of spending time with loved ones during the holiday season, "December to Remember" has not only contributed to Lexus' brand identity, it has also set a standard in automotive advertising for its focus on memorable moments rather than just products.

"At Lexus, we believe that when we truly understand people, we can create amazing products and experiences for our guests," said Cynthia Tenhouse, Vice President of Lexus marketing. "This human-centric approach guides our 'December to Remember' campaign each year, pushing us to create compelling stories for our audiences."

2024 "December to Remember" Spots

Lexus adds two new heartwarming commercials to its "December to Remember" campaign in 2024, putting a spotlight on the most anticipated moments of the holiday season: spending time with friends and family.

In "Letter," a family understands how important a certain letter delivery is to a girl and go to great lengths to make her holiday wish come true. Upon arriving at a closed post office, a mother-daughter duo quickly hatch a plan. Using their Lexus NX's Intelligent Assistant, the mother commands: "Hey Lexus, call Uncle Bryan." A little while later, they pull up to a Lexus RX where Uncle Bryan is waiting to be the next leg in the family relay to get the girl's letter to the North Pole. Racing through town, they next pull up on a parked Lexus GX, where Grandpa is waiting. As the daughter climbs out of the vehicle, a magical gust of wind blows the letter into the air, leaving her dismayed. The next morning, the girl awakes to a gifted family heirloom piano waiting for her in the living room as she declares, "He did get my letter!"

In "Forecast," a local meteorologist declares to his listeners, "the storm will be here through the night and so will I." As he settles in for a white Christmas on his own, he is surprised when the festivities come to him thanks to the loving efforts of his family and their Lexus GX, TX, and LX vehicles.

In addition to the latest commercials, Lexus has also brought back "Stranded," that follows a woman and her furry companion as she navigates her Lexus GX to a secluded offroad area to find the dog's owner and four-legged friends stranded.

The broadcast spots begin airing today across cable, cable sports, and high visible property sports programming such as Sunday Night Football, Amazon Thursday Night Football, College Football, EPL, NHL, and the NBA. Additional supporting media will be rotated across digital broadcast extensions including the NFL Network, ESPN, Hulu NHL, Warner NHL, Bleacher Report, NBC Sports EPL, and Local Now.

Later this season, Lexus will partner with content creators to develop unexpected Lexus creations for social audiences – from edible designs by Marian Sarkisian (@cakesbymarian) to life-size ice sculptures from Marco Hernandez (The Art of Carving Ice), that encapsulate the spirit of the holiday. Fans of the brand can follow along on Lexus USA's TikTok account (@LexusUSA).

The Lexus December Sales Event offers incentives through Jan. 2, 2025. To learn more, visit Lexus.com.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

