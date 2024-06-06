PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus is thrilled to announce the addition of 2023 U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark to its golf ambassador program. The partnership begins today ahead of the start of the 2024 U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst Resort next week. Viewers can catch the Lexus logo on Clark's yardage book as he looks to defend his title at Pinehurst.

LEXUS SIGNS 2023 U.S. OPEN CHAMPION WYNDHAM CLARK TO GOLF AMBASSADOR PROGRAM

Clark will join a decorated roster of Lexus golf champions, including recently signed Will Zalatoris, Justin Suh, Hinako Shibuno and Amari Avery. In addition to creating a diverse team of golf ambassadors, Lexus continues to reinvigorate its strategic golf partnership strategy by focusing on opportunities that reach key brand audiences through integrations in the golf lifestyle space. And, as a longtime USGA partner, Lexus will have a significant presence at Pinehurst Resort, showcasing the all-new Lexus GX, first-ever Lexus TX PHEV, all-electric Lexus RZ and more.

"I'm both excited and honored to have the opportunity to represent Lexus and join their roster of golf ambassadors," said Wyndham Clark. "I'm a longtime admirer of the Lexus brand and respect their commitment to continuous improvement and rich history of supporting the game of golf."

Clark's golf career started at the age of three in his hometown of Denver, Colorado, where he frequented the driving range with his mom. He instantly fell in love with the game, achieving his first hole-in-one at six and gaining a tournament title at just eight years old.

Wyndham's stellar youth golf career continued to blossom by adding two Colorado State Championship titles to his resume prior to playing collegiately at Oklahoma State University and the University of Oregon, respectively. Clark was named Conference Player of the Year twice during his college career.

Clark took his career to the professional level in 2017, earning his PGA Tour card in 2018. Wyndham's career skyrocketed in 2023 as he won his first major by one stroke at the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He went on to represent the United States in the Ryder Cup, and most recently shot a course-record 60 in route to a victory at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Wyndham Clark is ranked fourth in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Clark will tee off at the 2024 U.S. Open Championship on Thursday, June 13.

