Lexus Unveils New Digital Retail Experience

Lexus' Monogram technology puts the car buying process in the hands of the guest, providing an integrated user experience across Lexus.com, the dealership website and the physical dealership store. Customers can choose the path that works best for them by starting their journey online, saving their progress in the "digital garage" to pick up where they left off at the dealer, or completing their purchase at home or at their Monogram dealer.

For Lexus dealerships, the new technology integrates with current inventory, the customer relationship management system (CRM) and directly with financing through LFS, allowing sales associates the opportunity to better understand customers wants and needs, while accessing time-saving tools, enhanced analytics and advanced lead handling that allows the dealer to pick up right where the guest left off online.

"Our goal is to create greater transparency with our guests and efficiency for our dealers – whether that's in the showroom or online," said Andrew Gilleland, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. "From increased flexibility for guests to enhanced technology for our dealers, Monogram provides our brand the tools to anticipate guest expectations today and into the future."

Monogram is currently being piloted in select markets with plans to aggressively accelerate availability through 2021. An all-new Monogram complete online experience, which expands to allow customers the ability to complete their purchase online, will roll out market by market starting in Spring 2021.

The new online retail experience is also available to Toyota customers through Toyota SmartPath. You can learn more about SmartPath, here.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury guests in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury guests.

