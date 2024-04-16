LF AI & Data Foundation Launches Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA) for Groundbreaking Enterprise AI Collaboration

Open source solution empowers enterprises with open, multi-provider AI systems to drive unprecedented innovation and value for Generative AI

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the LF AI & Data Foundation proudly announces the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA) as its latest Sandbox Project. This pioneering initiative unites industry leaders, including Anyscale, Cloudera, Datastax, Domino Data Lab, Hugging Face, Intel, KX, MariaDB Foundation, Minio, Qdrant, Red Hat, SAS, Yellowbrick Data, Zilliz and more to champion the development of open, multi-provider, robust, and composable GenAI systems.

The mission of LF AI & Data is to build and support an open artificial intelligence (AI) and data community and drive open source innovation in the AI and data domains by enabling collaboration and the creation of new opportunities for all members of the community. OPEA aims to facilitate and enable the development of flexible, scalable GenAI systems that harness the best open source innovation from across the ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to welcome OPEA to LF AI & Data with the promise to offer open source, standardized, modular and heterogenous Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines for enterprises with a focus on open model development, hardened and optimized support of various compilers and toolchains. On this foundation, enterprises can accelerate containerized AI integration and delivery, as well as new unique vertical use cases. OPEA will unlock new possibilities in AI by creating a detailed, composable framework that stands at the forefront of technology stacks. This initiative is a testament to our mission to drive open source innovation and collaboration within the AI and data communities under a neutral and open governance model." - Ibrahim Haddad, Executive Director at LF AI & Data.

OPEA is emerging at a crucial juncture when GenAI projects, particularly those utilizing RAG, are becoming increasingly popular for their capacity to unlock significant value from existing data repositories.

The swift advancement in GenAI technology, however, has led to a fragmentation of tools, techniques, and solutions. OPEA intends to address this issue by collaborating with the industry to standardize components, including frameworks, architecture blueprints and reference solutions that showcase performance, interoperability, trustworthiness and enterprise-grade readiness.

"Intel is at the forefront of incubating open source development to build trusted, scalable open infrastructure that enables heterogeneity and provides a platform for developer innovation. Generative AI is at this moment; OPEA, with the support of the broader community, will address critical pain points of RAG adoption and scale today. It will also define a platform for the next phases of developer innovation that harnesses the potential value generative AI can bring to enterprises and all our lives." - Melissa Evers, Vice President of Software Engineering Group and General Manager of Strategy to Execution, Intel.

The LF AI & Data Foundation invites other organizations and individuals passionate about advancing open source AI and data to join the OPEA project and contribute to shaping the future of enterprise AI. For more information about OPEA and how to get participate, visit opea.dev .

About LF AI & Data Foundation

LF AI & Data is an umbrella foundation of the Linux Foundation that supports open source innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and data. LF AI & Data was created to support open source AI and data, and to create a sustainable open source AI and data ecosystem that makes it easy to create AI and data products and services using open source technologies. We foster collaboration under a neutral environment with an open governance in support of the harmonization and acceleration of open source technical projects.

