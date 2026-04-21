LF Decentralized Trust Announces 10 New Members; Adds Tokenized Assets Standard as a New Lab

Line-up of new members includes innovators and adopters in AI, digital assets & tokenization, identity, privacy, and security

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LF Decentralized Trust), the premier open source foundation for decentralized technology, announced eight new general members: Affinidi, Espresso Systems, FairSquareLab, First Person Cooperative, Hashlock, Horizen, Innovation Labs by Identity Digital, and Matter Labs. In addition, Advanced AI Society and ERC-3643 Association have joined as associate members. These new members bring technical expertise and industry experience spanning AI, digital assets and tokenization, identity, privacy, and security to LF Decentralized Trust. Collectively, their membership reflects the expanding footprint of decentralized trust technologies and recognition of open, collaborative development as the key to neutrality and scale.

More CPSs, new case study

As another sign of global demand for LF Decentralized Trust technology, FairSquareLab has already become a Besu Certified Service Provider (CSP). ioBuilders has also completed the requirements to be a Besu CSP. CSPs are designated companies with proven proficiency and vetted capabilities for enterprises looking for help adopting and deploying LF Decentralized Trust projects.

The latest addition to the LF Decentralized Trust case study library spotlights how the foundation's technologies bring trust to critical services. The new case study takes a deep dive into Ligue 180, Brazil's National Violence Against Women Hotline, where Hyperledger Fabric provides immutable, tamper-proof records for every violence complaint filed, protecting the privacy of victims while maintaining full auditability for authorities. Operated by a BrBPO–Metasix Tecnologia consortium for Brazil's Ministry of Women, Ligue 180 is a trusted system that more than 2,000 women turn to each day for help.

Tokenized assets standard comes to LF Decentralized Trust

The Open Tokenized Asset Standard (OTAS), which includes contributions of open source smart contract reference implementations for tokenized financial instruments, is now an LF Decentralized Trust lab. Proposed by OpenAssets with Sui Foundation/Mysten Labs as an initial sponsor, OTAS aims to provide the industry with a neutral, auditable onchain foundation that institutions can build upon or integrate with production platforms. To kick off this new standards initiative, LF Decentralized Trust is hosting Open Standards for Tokenization: Why Interoperability Matters with speakers from Chainlink Labs, J.P. Morgan, OpenAssets, and Mysten Labs at 12:00 PM EDT on April 22.

"The scope and scale of work underway across the LF Decentralized Trust ecosystem is remarkable," said Johnna Powell, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Research and Innovation, at The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and the newly re-elected chair of the LF Decentralized Trust Governing Board. "From the diversity of members and deployments, to the pace of adoption in critical markets, to the contributions and innovations on the code and standards fronts, it's clear that LF Decentralized Trust is a driving force in this fast-evolving industry. As an open, neutral home for collaborative development with a large and growing global community, LF Decentralized Trust is not only where critical infrastructure for today is being built, but where the next wave of trust technologies are already taking shape."

Q1 Highlights

This news caps off a strong first quarter for LF Decentralized Trust. Highlights include:

Together, these developments reflect the accelerating pace of collaboration, contribution, and real-world adoption across the LFDT ecosystem.

"Trust has become a mission-critical layer in financial, government, supply chain, and other decentralized ecosystems," said Daniela Barbosa, General Manager, Decentralized Technologies, Linux Foundation, and Executive Director, LF Decentralized Trust. "The protocols, privacy, interoperability, and identity code and standards we host are building blocks for this trust layer. We are seeing accelerating demand for and deployments of these trust technologies worldwide, which is driving collaboration and contributions across our ecosystem. Our new members and CSPs add to the depth of our community and will fuel the open development that is imperative for trusted decentralized systems."

General Member Quotes

The support of LF Decentralized Trust's members is what makes it a neutral home for technical collaboration and innovation:

Affinidi

"Affinidi builds the missing infrastructure layer that enables trust in the digital world, from how people and systems verify who they are to how data is shared and controlled. As more of our world moves towards autonomous interactions, this infrastructure becomes foundational. It has to be developed as shared commons, not owned by any single company, and the Linux Foundation's governance model is the most proven vehicle for exactly this. We are honored to have contributed over a million lines of open source code, including continuous donations to LF Decentralized Trust Labs. This membership makes that commitment formal." — Glenn Gore, CEO, Affinidi

Espresso Systems

"Espresso is building critical infrastructure for a world in which all liquidity is unified and all assets can frictionlessly change hands. The Espresso blockchain is designed to solve interoperability, which inherently demands coordination, open participation, and common standards. That is precisely the work of LF Decentralized Trust, and why joining felt less like a decision than an obvious next step. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with others who share the belief that open collaboration engenders more resilient systems, accelerated innovation, and better outcomes for all." — Jill Gunter, cofounder and Chief Strategy Officer, Espresso Systems

FairSquareLab

"Becoming a member of Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust and being recognized as a Besu Certified Service Provider highlights FairSquareLab's focus on building institution-ready blockchain infrastructure. Through projects such as Project PAX, we have been developing practical frameworks for stablecoin-based cross-border settlement, where reliability, compliance, and interoperability are essential. We believe open collaboration will play a key role in advancing these capabilities, and we are committed to contributing our expertise to support the broader ecosystem." — Joonhong Kim, CEO, FairSquareLab

First Person Cooperative

"The First Person Network, which is governed by the First Person Cooperative, is based entirely on the open standards being developed by the Decentralized Trust Graph Working Group at Trust Over IP (ToIP). Since ToIP is a project under LF Decentralized Trust, it was a natural step for the First Person Cooperative to formally join LF Decentralized Trust. We look forward to a long and productive collaboration in helping establish much-needed Internet-scale decentralized digital trust infrastructure." — Drummond Reed, Director, First Person Cooperative

Hashlock

"Joining LF Decentralized Trust reflects Hashlock's commitment to a more secure, transparent, and trustworthy Web3 ecosystem. We are excited to contribute our blockchain security expertise to a community advancing open collaboration and the resilient infrastructure needed for the next generation of decentralized technologies." — Kristoffer Lewinski, Executive Vice President of Sales and Growth, Hashlock

Horizen

"Horizen joins Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust with great enthusiasm for the alignment we share with respect to blockchain technology, privacy, and industry partnership. For our ecosystem of onchain finance and business applications, privacy is less of an ideological concern and more a practical one. Building for this future of practical onchain privacy - incorporating technologies such as zero-knowledge cryptography, trusted execution environments, and more - fits perfectly with LF Decentralized Trust's approach both to principles and their practical application." — Michael Pastko, Ecosystem Growth Lead, Horizen Foundation

Innovation Labs by Identity Digital

"Today, there is no consistent way to verify who is responsible for an AI agent. Existing identity systems handle authentication and policy well, but they assume someone has already answered a more basic question: which organization stands behind this agent? No collection of platform-specific solutions can answer that because they are fragmented by their nature. What we need to trust agents and let them operate unhindered is unambiguous identity at the infrastructure layer, and DNS is already there. Like all interactions on the internet, every agent already depends on DNS to reliably identify the resources they require. By extending DNS with PKI and blockchain, we can turn the system agents already rely on into the identity anchor they are missing. We look forward to shaping this foundation collaboratively within the LF Decentralized Trust community." — Naveed Ihsanullah, CTO, Innovation Labs, Identity Digital

Matter Labs (developer of ZKsync)

"Financial institutions are moving from exploration to production. The constraint is no longer access to blockchain, but how to operate within the regulatory perimeter, without compromising privacy, control and interoperability. Zero-knowledge proofs solve that by letting institutions prove correctness without exposing data. That's the missing primitive for institutional adoption, and the standards around it should be built in the open. We're joining LF Decentralized Trust to contribute to that work." — said Alex Gluchowski, CEO of Matter Labs.

About Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust

LF Decentralized Trust is the neutral home for the open development of technologies that empower organizations to innovate with secure and resilient code. It is the Linux Foundation's flagship organization for a broad range of technologies and standards that deliver the transparency, reliability, security, and efficiency required for a digital-first economy. Supported by a diverse, global base of members and communities, LF Decentralized Trust champions open source best practices across a growing ecosystem of blockchain, ledger, identity, cryptographic, and related technologies. To learn more, visit: www.lfdecentralizedtrust.org.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Model Context Protocol (MCP), OpenChain, OpenSearch, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, Ray, RISC-V, SPDX and Zephyr, provide the foundation for global infrastructure. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Contact:

Emily Fisher

LF Decentralized Trust

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SOURCE LF Decentralized Trust