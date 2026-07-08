LF Networking Expands Portfolio with New StratoWeave Project, Contributed by Deutsche Telekom, to Advance Open, AI-Native Transport Network Automation

StratoWeave brings model-driven, declarative automation to help communications service providers reduce complexity, avoid vendor lock-in, and accelerate closed-loop network operations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linux Foundation Networking (LFN), the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, today announced that StratoWeave, an open source software platform for automating the configuration and management of large-scale, complex networks and services, contributed by LFN member organization Deutsche Telekom, has joined the LF Networking project umbrella as a Candidate project.

StratoWeave is an open source software platform for automating the configuration and management of large-scale, complex networks and services. As network architectures become more distributed, cloud native, and AI-enabled, communications service providers (CSPs) face growing pressure to simplify operations, accelerate service delivery, and reduce dependence on proprietary automation platforms. StratoWeave addresses these challenges by providing a vendor-agnostic, open source alternative for service and device orchestration, giving operators more control over their automation roadmap and the flexibility to adapt as network requirements evolve.

"StratoWeave is a strong addition to the LF Networking ecosystem because it addresses one of the most persistent challenges in telecom: how to automate complex networks and services in a way that is open, scalable, and adaptable," said Arpit Joshipura, SVP and General Manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT at , the Linux Foundation. "By bringing declarative, model-driven orchestration into an open community, StratoWeave creates new opportunities for collaboration across LFN projects and helps advance our shared vision for AI-native, zero-touch network operations."

Built around model-driven, declarative 'transforms,' StratoWeave enables CSPs to define the intended end state of a network or service, while the platform determines how to reach and maintain that state across multi-vendor, multi-domain environments. StratoWeave's architecture is designed to support layered service models, closed-loop automation, and reusable automation code for common operator services and device integrations.

The project's approach helps reduce the effort required to introduce new features, devices, and vendors, while supporting greater consistency and reliability across network operations.

"StratoWeave was created to make robust network automation more accessible, more transparent, and more adaptable for operators," said Ian Farrer, Senior Architect, Group Technology, Deutsche Telekom AG. "Joining LF Networking gives the project a neutral, collaborative home where we can work with a broader community to mature the platform, expand integrations, and help CSPs build automation systems that can evolve with their networks."

StratoWeave has deep roots in network and service automation, including optical transport networks, and complements the LF Networking ecosystem by addressing orchestration across hybrid and multi-vendor infrastructure. Its addition strengthens end-to-end automation capabilities while creating opportunities for collaboration with ONAP, Nephio, and Essedum to advance more autonomous, AI-enabled network operations.

Interested in Getting Started with StratoWeave? Visit the Getting Started with StratoWeave page. Here you can sign up for the mailing list, the community meetings, the code repository, and more. Interested in chatting with your new community? Join the StratoWeave Zulip channel. And stay tuned for details on an upcoming webinar overview of Stratoweave.

Learn more about LF Networking at lfnetworking.org.

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SOURCE LF Networking