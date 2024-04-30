LF Networking Signs MOU with OpenAirInterface, Expands into a Next-Generation Collaboration Hub with Advancements Across AI + Networking, and Cloud Native Automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit – LF Networking (LFN), the de-facto collaboration hub for Open Source Networking ecosystem projects, announced expansion into a next-generation Collaboration Hub. With a formal collaboration with OpenAirInterface (OAI) Software Alliance , as well as growth across AI and Cloud Native, LFN is pushing innovation forward.

From the opening keynote stage at Open Networking and Edge (ONE) Summit in San Jose, Calif, General Manager of Networking, Edge and IoT, Arpit Joshipura, announced the signing of a formal collaboration between the LF Networking and OAI to integrate Network Automation for Cloud Native Applications in the RAN and Core Network. Additional announcements include advancements in AI for PPP Networking (and Networking for AI) and Cloud Native Networking (including a new Certification Program).

"Over the past ten years we have witnessed an incredible transformation across the networking industry," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "From the ground-breaking introduction of Networking Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN), we've seen the ecosystem grow to include new tech and new industry. Our projects and communities have been there from the beginning, and I am proud to see the next-generation of open collaboration into AI and beyond."

"This MoU formalizes the longstanding collaboration between LFN and OpenAirInterface (OAI) Software Alliance. The two organizations have a history of multi-way cooperation for showcasing end to end cloud networking of 5G Core and RAN. Important milestones were met starting with the Virtual Central Office (VCO) demos in 2019 to the Nephio-OAI demo at the 2024 ONE Summit. Henceforth, we look forward to building complete Open RAN platforms as specified by 3GPP and O-RAN leading into 6G research and native AI/ML evolution of RAN and core," said Raymond Knopp, President, OAI Software Alliance.

Formal Collaboration with OpenAirInterface Software Alliance

LFN and OAI have signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize collaboration through Nephio and the 5G Super Blueprint (which is becoming an official LF Networking project) to provide Network Automation for Cloud Native Applications in the RAN and Core Network. Additional focus areas to include:

Collaboration on the Open RAN reference designs by integrating the OAI RAN and Core Network components with Nephio and other projects from the LFN portfolio.

Working together to drive the evolution of fully open reference platforms for Open RAN (beyond SMO, xAPPs, RIC and Cloud), including, but not limited to the CU, DU and RU.

Drive developer communities to enable Open RAN end users including the United States , Government, private network users, and Telecom Operators, as well as providing a reference implementation to facilitate R&D in the vendor ecosystem

AI + Networking

Formed in 2023, LFN's AI Task Force is dedicated to coordination and focusing of efforts to best implement AI into open networking --this includes those already coming to fruition form both new project initiatives (e.g., Nephio , 5G Super Blueprint ) as well as within existing projects ( Anuket , ONAP ). Tasked with making recommendations on what direction LFN should take with this exciting emerging field of research and technology, the group has now published a white paper to share its findings, "Intelligent Networking, AI and Machine Learning for Telecommunications Operators. "

Since LF Networking published the seminal Intelligent Networking, AI and Machine Learning While Paper in 2021, the Telecom industry has seen tremendous growth in both interest and adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) technologies. While it is still early days, the industry is now well past the tire-kicking, lab-testing phases that was then the state of the art. Intelligent networking is coming into its own as Telecoms increasingly use it for operational support; whether that means deploying intelligence into their next- generation networks, or for automation of network management tasks such as ticket correlation and predictive maintenance.

The new white paper is available for download on the LFN website.

New Course: Introduction to Nephio

In partnership with Linux Foundation Training and Certification, we have launched the new, free course Introduction to Nephio (LFS179): A simpler way to manage complex Network & Edge infrastructure using the power of Kubernetes. Designed for product managers, business leaders and others familiar with Kubernetes and networking who are interested in leveraging Nephio for their network & edge infrastructure. The course also includes information about how to get actively involved in the Nephio community.

This 4-hour, self-paced, e-Learning course's topics include:

Edge to Cloud Orchestration

Nephio Scope and Key Concepts

Kubernetes as Uniform Automation Control Plane

Nephio Internals

Nephio Community and SIGs

Those who successfully complete the course receive a certificate of completion and a digital badge. More information on the course is available here.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE LF Networking