Qualcomm Joins LF Networking at Platinum Level, Brings Expertise in Intelligent Communication and Computing to Open Source Ecosystem

A global leader in intelligent communication and computing to collaborate on empowering open ecosystem to scale digital transformation across Open RAN, AI, 5G/6G and Cloud Native Networking

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for Open Source Networking projects, announced today that Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , which enables a world where virtually everyone and everything can be intelligently connected, has joined the project as a Platinum member.

Announced from the opening keynote stage at Open Networking & Edge (ONE) Summit , where the open networking ecosystem collaboration hub comes to life, Qualcomm Technologies joins 14 other leading global organizations as Platinum members, all committed to leveraging open source for digital transformation.

"It is an honor to welcome Qualcomm Technologies to the LF Networking community of leading global collaborators," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "As a global leader enabling more intelligent connections across domains and devices, Qualcomm Technologies' expertise is paramount to enabling a broader, more agile and scalable open ecosystem."

Qualcomm Technologies has long been committed to advancing, harmonizing, and promoting the development of Open-Source reference platforms to foster research and development efforts in academia, industry, and government applications.

"Now is the time for unifying all of these efforts with the broad portfolio of other network projects under the umbrella of the LF Network Super Blueprint," said Leendert van Doorn, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Broader cooperation among these projects under the Super blueprint will pave the way for establishing platforms that enable research and development for advanced AI automation, easing integration testing, and improving security for 5G and 6G networks."

Learn more about LF Networking and the impact it's making across the open ecosystem at www.lfnetworking.org .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE LF Networking