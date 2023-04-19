LFC biodigester installed at multiple Anantara Hotels in Dubai

FREEMONT, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that it has successfully installed LFC-500 biodigesters at the Anantara Dubai The Palm and at the Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort.

The Anantara Palm Dubai Resort is a luxury, Thai inspired resort located on the east crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai's man-made palm shaped archipelagos. The Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is a resort located on its own island four kilometers into the Arabian Gulf. Both resorts would previously ship food waste to shore where it would be transported to compost or landfill sites. In late 2022, the LFC-500 biodigesters were installed in both hotels.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

"The LFC biodigester has played a key role in helping the Anantara hotels achieve Green Key Certification," said Shakeel Khaleel, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing at Power Knot Middle East. "It has completely eliminated the need to transport food waste to shore. The Anantara hotels can now take care of their food waste onsite with minimal impact to the environment."

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, access www.powerknot.com .

About Anantara

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travelers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world's most exciting destinations.

