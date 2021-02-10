LG 2021 Slide-in Ranges Feature Advanced Multifunctional Cooking

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced four new feature-packed LG InstaView® slide-in ranges for 2021– each designed to deliver cooking inspiration and next-level convenience when it comes to creating meals at home – at the first-ever virtual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

LG InstaView Slide-in Range LG InstaView Slide-in Range

With more people cooking at home, LG's new slide-in ranges deliver a complete cooking solution no matter what you're craving. The line features industry-first innovations including LG's iconic knock-on InstaView technology and multifunctional cooking modes like Air Fry, ProBake Convection® and Air Sous Vide1 (available in the flagship models) – all housed in a sleek 30-inch range for a built-in premium look.

Knock Twice to See Inside – Only with LG InstaView

Checking on the oven's cooking progress has never been more convenient or fun. With LG's iconic InstaView technology, simply knock twice on the oven's glass door to automatically turn on the interior light – no need to fumble with multiple buttons or disrupt the cooking process by opening the door. For added style and function, LG Insta-View Ranges (models LSGL6337 and LSEL6337) feature LED-illuminated knobs so users can quickly see if their burners are on from a distance. The premium gas-equipped model (LSGL6337) dials up the cooking power with a dual 22k BTU burner for a quick boil all the way down to an even simmer.

Crispy Flavor to Feed a Crowd with LG AirFry

When it comes to comfort foods, LG's slide-in ranges now feature Air Fry technology for quick, crispy flavor without the guilt or wasted counter space. Unlike smaller countertop air fryers, Air Fry functionally is available right in the large capacity oven for the flexibility to feed a crowd. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the crunch you crave without extra oil – all with no preheating required.

Precision Cooking with Air Sous Vide

For the first time, LG's flagship slide-in ranges (models LSGL6337 and LSEL6337) offer Air Sous Vide for professional results at home. With precise, low temperatures and controlled airflow, the ranges perfectly and evenly cook proteins, vegetables and more in vacuum-sealed bags that lock in flavor and aroma. Create elevated home-cooked dishes right in the oven without the hassle of traditional water baths in cumbersome countertop appliances traditionally used in sous vide.

Bake to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG's ProBake Convection® – the gold standard of LG convection technology – helps roast meats to perfection and evenly bakes cookies and pies on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro-style ranges, LG moved the oven's heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall for optimal heat distribution.

10 Minutes, Spray and Wipe to One Spotless Oven with LG EasyClean

The LG EasyClean® feature delivers the fastest oven cleaning technology yet without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and in 10 minutes simply wipe away any leftover grime.2 For the first time, LG stainless steel gas slide-in ranges also offer EasyClean technology on the cooktop surface to help keep it looking like new.

Tap into Smart Features for Foolproof Results

For added convenience, LG ranges can be controlled and monitored with the LG ThinQ® app and connect to smart devices like the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. LG partners SideChef, Innit and Tovala also offer culinary inspiration through the hundreds of easy-to-follow recipes on their apps that send cooking instructions right to the oven.3 LG ThinQ's Scan-to-Cook feature takes the guesswork out of frozen food meal prep as well. Simply scan the UPC code4 from the ready-made meal via the ThinQ app to remotely set the oven temperature and cooking time.

Peace of Mind Built In

For added peace of mind, the new range supports LG Proactive Customer Care . The industry-first personalized customer support tool provides customized maintenance tips, monthly usage reports to keep appliances performing their best, and alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise – at no additional cost.

Available at Retailers Soon

The 2021 LG InstaView Slide-in Ranges will be available in electric and gas, as well as PrintProof™ stainless steel and black stainless steel models in the coming months. For more information, visit www.lg.com/us/ranges-ovens.

1 Air Sous Vide available in LSGL6337F and LSEL6337 models only.

2 Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of fill self-clean feature.

3 Available for select recipes only; Wi-Fi connection needed and appliance must be connected via the LG ThinQ app

4 Participating products vary. Refer to ThinQ app for details

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

www.ogilvypr.com

