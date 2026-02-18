LG ELECTRONICS SHOWCASES HIGH PERFORMANCE, DESIGN-FORWARD HOME APPLIANCE SOLUTIONS

At KBIS 2026, LG Will Spotlight Core Home Appliances Built to Fit Modern Homes and Real-world Spaces

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) LG Electronics, America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand,1 will spotlight the performance and efficiency behind its core LG-brand appliance portfolio, demonstrating how proven technology and intentional design address real-world home challenges. The LG booth will highlight energy-efficient ventless heat pump laundry systems, high-capacity laundry performance, and Zero Clearance™ technology designed to fit comfortably into compact spaces.

A Smarter, More Reliable Laundry Ecosystem

LG will display its innovative laundry solutions, highlighting how powerful performance, energy efficiency, and long-term reliability come together in flexible, space-conscious designs. Known for delivering some of the most trusted and highly rated laundry solutions on the market, LG showcases the WashCombo™ All-in-One, a sleek ventless combination washer and dryer that leverages LG Inverter HeatPump™ technology to deliver significant energy savings (ENERGY STAR® certified) while maintaining consistent, everyday performance. Designed for go-anywhere installation, the unit emphasizes intuitive usability with an easy-to-navigate LCD Digital Dial Control, an ezLintFilter™, that simplifies routine maintenance, and a Direct Drive Motor engineered for durability and dependable operation over time.

Also featured is the LG AI WashTower™, designed to simplify everyday laundry by combining washing and drying into a single vertical unit that frees up floor space and reduces routine complexity. Built-in AI technology removes guesswork by automatically selecting optimal wash and dry settings, while features such as TurboWash™ 360°, the Allergiene™ wash cycle, and TurboSteam™ help tackle everything from daily loads to more demanding fabrics. A centrally located control panel, real tempered glass doors, and LG ThinQ® app connectivity add convenience that fits easily into busy households.

Kitchen Solutions That Adapt to Space, Performance, and Lifestyle

For the kitchen, LG will highlight how everyday innovation comes together to solve real-world space and performance challenges. The Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Full-Convert Drawer™ will be on display to showcase LG's Zero Clearance™ technology. Designed for tighter layouts, the refrigerator fits close to surrounding cabinetry while still allowing the doors to open fully 2, making it so much more than a refrigerator. It is a space-saving solution that delivers a built-in look without sacrificing storage.

Inside, flexibility takes center stage. The Full-Convert Drawer™ allows users to store fresh or frozen foods with five temperature settings that adapt to changing needs, while Dual Ice Makers help ensure there is always enough ice on hand for everyday use or entertaining. Complementing the refrigeration lineup, LG's high-performance dishwasher is so much more than a dishwasher. With a FlushFit™ profile that aligns with standard cabinetry, it delivers a complete wash and dry cycle in as little as one hour. Powered by QuadWash® Pro technology, which uses high-pressure jets with up to 38 percent more cleaning power compared to standard QuadWash®, and intelligent Auto Cycle settings that adjust automatically for optimal results, the dishwasher functions like a personal pro dishwashing crew. Together, these solutions show how LG brings space efficiency, performance, and ease into modern kitchens.

Experience LG's vision for the redefined modern home firsthand at KBIS 2026. Visitors are invited to LG's expansive booth (#W2100) from February 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1 #1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025

2 For optimal performance, LG recommends 0.16 inches (4 mm) clearance between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

