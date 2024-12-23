LG ACHIEVES 13TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN DOW JONES SUSTAINABILITY WORLD INDEX

Only South Korean Company Recognized in Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics Category for 13 Years

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has once again secured its position in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the thirteenth consecutive year. The DJSI World ranks the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 global companies based on their economic, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, serving as a critical benchmark for investors assessing corporate sustainability.

Notably, LG earned the highest overall score in the Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics industry category. Furthermore, it remains the only South Korean company to be included in this category for 13 years running.

Additionally, LG has been included in the DJSI Asia Pacific (top 20 percent of the 600 largest companies in the Asia-Pacific region) and DJSI Korea (top 30 percent of the 200 largest companies in Korea) for 15 and 16 consecutive years, respectively.

LG received high evaluations across various ESG areas, including environmental policy and management, human rights management, human resource management, customer relations, supply chain management and product responsibility management.

Under the ESG management vision of Better Life for All, LG is carrying out various activities with the strategy of 3C for the planet (Carbon neutrality, Circularity, and Clean technology) and 3D for people (Decent workplace, Diversity & inclusion, and Design for all).

To achieve its 3C goals for the planet, LG has set ambitious targets, including reaching carbon neutrality in its product manufacturing process by 2030 and transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

Specifically, LG plans to reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1) and indirect greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 2) in the product production stage by 54.6 percent compared to 2017 levels. This will be accomplished through process improvements, the introduction of energy-saving technologies and the use of renewable energy. Notably, LG was the first company in the home appliance industry to obtain UN carbon credits in 2015.

In addition, LG is focused on reducing the unit greenhouse gas emissions of its seven major product groups (TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, home and system air conditioners, and monitors) by 20 percent compared to 2020 levels during the product use stage (Scope 3). This commitment involves various activities aimed at improving the energy efficiency of individual products, thereby reducing overall carbon emissions.

As a member of the UN Global Compact and the Responsible Business Alliance, LG complies with international human rights and labor standards and is enhancing its human rights management processes to respond to strengthening global ESG-related legislation.

In the ESG evaluation and rating announcement results published by the Korea Corporate Governance Service this year, LG received an overall A grade for four consecutive years. LG also received an A grade for five consecutive years in the ESG evaluation conducted by the global ESG evaluation agency Morgan Stanley Capital International, gaining recognition for its ESG management performance from credible domestic and international institutions.

