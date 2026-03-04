SKS WINS NKBA INNOVATIVE SHOWROOM AWARD, EARNS BEST OF KBIS 2026 FINALIST HONORS

Award-winning Chicago Showroom at THE MART Recognized For Immersive Design Excellence as SKS Innovations Earn Industry Distinction

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKS announced that its flagship Chicago showroom at THE MART has been honored with the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Innovative Showroom Award at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). The recognition, in the Brand Specific Non-Selling Experience Centers category, reinforces SKS's leadership in experiential showroom design and its continued influence within the luxury residential design community.

SKS’s Chicago flagship showroom at THE MART was honored with the 2026 Innovative Showroom Award from the National Kitchen & Bath Association for its immersive, design-driven environment. The award-winning SKS showroom at THE MART blends live culinary demonstrations, architectural integration and hands-on engagement for designers and homeowners.

Designed by world-renowned architect Piero Lissoni, the Chicago showroom reimagines the traditional display of appliances as a gallery-like architectural environment where culinary passion, precision engineering and elevated design converge. Fully operational demonstration kitchens, integrated digital touchpoints and curated product vignettes transform the space into a collaborative platform for designers, builders and culinary professionals.

Seamless Integration of Technology and Architectural Finesse

As a physical expression of SKS's Technicurean™ Living philosophy, the showroom seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology with refined materiality and architectural restraint. Interactive culinary programming and hands-on engagement foster an immersive environment where design ingenuity and culinary artistry come to life. More than a display space, it functions as a resource center, collaboration hub and working design studio for the trade community.

The NKBA Innovative Showroom Award recognizes spaces that demonstrate exceptional design, forward-thinking integration and an outstanding visitor journey. Judges cited the Chicago showroom's immersive layout, material sophistication and ability to foster hands-on engagement as defining attributes.

"SKS's showroom at THE MART is a powerful testament to what's possible when brands boldly invest in immersive experiences that inspire the design community," said Bill Darcy, global president and chief executive officer of the NKBA. "We are proud to recognize SKS's continued commitment to setting a new industry standard with a 2026 NKBA Innovative Showroom Award."

The honor marks the second time SKS has received the NKBA Innovative Showroom Award (in 2019 for the SKS Experience & Design Center in Napa Valley, Calif.), underscoring the brand's sustained commitment to redefining how luxury appliance manufacturers create meaningful environments for the trade community.

SKS Innovations Recognized as Standouts in Best of KBIS 2026 Competition

Further reinforcing its innovation leadership, SKS was a front-runner luxury brand in the 2026 Best of KBIS competition, singled out for two standout introductions at this year's show. The SKS 36-inch Induction Pro Range was recognized as a Sustainable Standout finalist for its ENERGY STAR® certification and advanced steam-combi cooking capabilities.

The SKS Hidden Induction Island System was named a finalist in the Best in Show category for transforming the modern kitchen island into a fully integrated induction and concealed ventilation solution. Together, these distinctions reflect SKS's continued innovation across its expanding luxury portfolio, including its recent entry into the laundry category.

Discover SKS at its award-winning Chicago showroom at THE MART or visit www.sksappliances.com.

About SKS

SKS, formerly known as Signature Kitchen Suite, is the award-winning luxury appliance brand backed by LG Elec-tronics. Fueled by a passion for innovation, we create luxury appliances that redefine what's possible and unite pre-cision with unparalleled performance. Our guiding principles of purposeful design and bold innovation infuse every product. With a commitment to excellence and passion for pushing boundaries, SKS has earned international acco-lades for our groundbreaking appliances. We continue to transform the modern kitchen, delivering an elevated culi-nary experience. From the pioneering built-in sous vide range to Gourmet AI in our wall ovens, SKS embodies cutting-edge, best-in-class technology. Visit www.sksappliances.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

