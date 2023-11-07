LG ADDS TWO NEW ULTRAWIDE MONITORS TO ITS ULTRAGEAR GAMING LINEUP

The newest LG UltraGear models feature a 45-inch 32:9 Ultrawide Dual QHD screen – providing what is the equivalent of two 24-inch 16:9 QHD displays on one monitor at the same time. Engineered for multi-tasking, the built in PBP (picture by picture) and PIP (picture in picture) features allow users to play console games while simultaneously streaming content on an ultra-wide screen.

Their immersive QHD (5120 x 1440) 1500R curved screens support up to a 200Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time for the smooth, low-latency gaming LG's UltraGear monitors are known for. The UltraGear GR75DC supports USB Type-C™, DP1.4 and HDMI 2.1 enabling compatibility for a variety of devices. The UltraGear GR65DC does not include a USB Type-C port.

Both models support up to 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut with VESA DisplayHDRTM 600 delivering dynamic contrast and high-fidelity color. LG's UltraGear monitors are all about creating a premium gaming experience, which is why they're AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro-certified and contain a 4-Pole Headphone out with DTS HP:X.

For more information on LG's UltraGear monitors, visit LG.com.

1 Preorder for the LG UltraGear gaming monitor 45GR75DC is available only on LG.com from 11/6/2023 – 11/19/2023. Preorders will be fulfilled on a first come, first served basis. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and are non-transferable. All standard terms of purchase apply. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

