LG ENABLES DOLBY ATMOS FLEXCONNECT ON SELECT 2025 LG OLED TVS THROUGH SOFTWARE UPDATE

Update adds compatibility with LG Sound Suite, the world's first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful debut at CES 2026, LG Sound Suite earned widespread acclaim from media and show attendees, including 16 "Best of CES" awards. Reviewers consistently described it as a gamechanger that solves one of home theaters' biggest pain points: speaker placement.

Building on this momentum, LG is enabling Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on 2025 LG OLED G5, C5, and CS5 TVs via a software update, allowing customers to enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos even without a soundbar, and to expand their audio system over time.

2025 OLED TV Software Update (G5, C5, and CS5)

LG has released a software update for its 2025 OLED G5, C5, and CS5 TVs, enabling Dolby Atmos FlexConnect and allowing these models to connect directly to LG Sound Suite M5/M7 wireless speakers and the W7 subwoofer. With the TV serving as the hub, the update delivers immersive Dolby Atmos sound that adapts intelligently to the room and the listener's position.

LG Sound Suite's modular design allows customers to build a flexible, wireless audio setup that fits their space. When an LG TV with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is used as the lead device, users can create up to 22 configurations by combining M5/M7 speakers and the W7 subwoofer.

Beyond home theater use, the M5 and M7 speakers also function as standalone Wi‑Fi speakers for 24-bit/96kHz lossless music playback. Users can start Spotify1 instantly with the dedicated "Heart Button" on the speaker, enabling the speakers to operate independently of a TV or soundbar as a stereo setup.

Updated Configuration Count

LG Sound Suite was previously introduced as supporting up to 27 configurations when the H7 soundbar is the lead device. Based on the finalized system configuration, the H7-led system supports up to 28 configurations, while a Dolby Atmos FlexConnect-enabled LG TV used as the lead device supports up to 22 configurations. With the complete LG Sound Suite system in place, customers may now enjoy as many as 50 configurations. This complete audio system includes the H7 soundbar, four M5/M7 wireless speakers and the W7 subwoofer.

This expanded capability highlights the flexible, scalable design of LG Sound Suite, allowing customers to grow their audio system over time to best fit their living space and listening preferences.

What the Software Update Delivers:

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect enabled on 2025 LG OLED G5, C5, and CS5 TVs for immersive, room-adaptive Dolby Atmos audio and simplified setup.

enabled on 2025 LG OLED G5, C5, and CS5 TVs for immersive, room-adaptive Dolby Atmos audio and simplified setup. LG Sound Suite C ompatibility : Supported LG OLED TV models can directly connect with M5/M7 wireless speakers and the W7 subwoofer to create a Dolby Atmos surround system with the TV serving as the hub.

: Supported LG OLED TV models can directly connect with M5/M7 wireless speakers and the W7 subwoofer to create a Dolby Atmos surround system with the TV serving as the hub. Modular Flexibility: Customers can start small and expand over time; the LG Sound Suite ecosystem supports up to 50 wireless configurations depending on the number of audio components and whether the supported TV or H7 is the lead device.

For more information on LG's critically acclaimed Sound Suite system, visit LG.com.

1 Service availability may vary by market; subscriptions may be required.

