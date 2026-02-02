LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS ROBUST HVAC PORTFOLIO FOR WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATIONS AT AHR EXPO 2026

Spanning Residential Comfort to Commercial Needs, LG's Product Lineup Offers Wide-Ranging Solutions, Including Electric, Gas, Ducted and Ductless Systems

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HVAC leader LG Electronics will unveil its expanded 2026 U.S. portfolio of advanced HVAC, water heating and control solutions for the full spectrum of commercial and residential applications at the 2026 AHR Expo in Las Vegas. From its latest unitary products and advanced chillers to an expanded lineup of water heaters—including new heat pump, electric and tankless models—LG's product collection demonstrates its commitment to offering solutions tailored for a variety of applications and environments.

At AHR Expo 2026, LG showcases its expanded residential portfolio. The units provide homeowners with comprehensive and comfortable solutions for their heating and cooling needs. LG unveils its advanced commercial HVAC innovations at AHR Expo 2026. These offerings highlight LG's commitment to high-performance, efficient units for diverse commercial applications.

"The variety of our 2026 featured products showcases LG as a comprehensive solutions provider, supporting a wide range of HVAC and water heating needs," said Steve Scarbrough, Senior Vice President and General Manager of LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "From innovative unitary systems for home comfort to sophisticated commercial solutions for high-performance buildings and data centers, we offer a wide range of efficient, high-performance options—be it electric or gas, ducted or ductless—to help customers identify the appropriate fit for their unique project."

In AHR Expo Booth #SU223, LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies division is showcasing high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for a broad spectrum of commercial and residential applications:

Commercial Innovations

Advanced Chiller Technologies: The new Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller with Heat Recovery is built on a 30 RT modular platform (30/60/90 RT) using R-32 refrigerant, offering a wide operating range for cooling and heating.* Also on display is LG's Inverter Screw Chiller that is engineered for efficient and resilient chilled water operation. This chiller pairs inverter-driven permanent magnet motor compressors with a falling film evaporator and microchannel condenser to support improved heat transfer.

In addition to data center chillers, LG brings direct-to-chip liquid cooling together in one integrated approach, pairing a Coolant Distribution Unit with cold plates for high-power CPU and GPU chips. Reliability and uptime are supported through full-capacity pump and inverter redundancy with an AI virtual sensor backup and more. Multi V™ i VRF Solution: Multi V i is a newly updated, all-electric VRF solution for heating and cooling, available from 6 to 44 Tons. It features edge computing, real-time weather-based control and a linear bypass circuit for continuous heating and improved defrost performance.

Residential Innovations

Expanded Line of Water Heaters: The new LG Tankless Gas Water Heater offers efficient, reliable hot water with a dual stainless steel heat exchanger and ultra-low NOx emissions.* Features like a 10:1 turndown ratio, built-in recirculation pump and internal buffer tank help support comfort and easy serviceability. The award-winning LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater delivers efficient, electrified domestic hot water in 58- and 80-gallon capacities, now available in Black Stainless, while new electric water heaters are available in 39- and 52-gallon options.

In addition to LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA, the LG Component Solutions division will be exhibiting directly next door in Booth #SU234, where it will showcase its vision as an "All-in-One Solutions Provider" to the global HVAC industry, leveraging LG-developed core technologies. The booth will emphasize LG's integrated solution capabilities across the commercial sector, focusing on differentiated and next-generation component technologies. (See separate press release.)

For more information about LG's air conditioning business, visit www.lghvac.com.

*Under appropriate/applicable operating conditions

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual revenues of more than $60 billion. Learn more about LG's HVAC offerings at lghvac.com or follow on social: LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

