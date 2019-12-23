LG Air Conditioning Technologies Celebrates Record-Breaking Year

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics earned an impressive 19 industry awards and distinctions in 2019 across an array of heating and cooling end-to-end solutions for commercial, light commercial and residential applications. This represents a key milestone for LG, as it continues to be recognized by industry authorities for exemplary product innovation.

Anchoring the Multi V lineup is the flagship Multi V 5 with LGRED° (Reliable to Extreme Degrees) heat technology, boasting an expanded operating range to work in ambient conditions down to -22°Fahrenheit.

The 2019 awards, led by the high-performing LG Multi V™ Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) series, highlight this innovative system as one of the industry's most recognized products. Combining state-of-the-art technology and versatile design to deliver incredible performance and energy efficiency, the popular Multi V lineup is among the most powerful and sustainable commercial VRF systems on the market today. Anchoring the Multi V lineup is the flagship Multi V 5 with LGRED° (Reliable to Extreme Degrees) heat technology, boasting an expanded operating range to work in ambient conditions down to -22°Fahrenheit – and the compact Multi V S 5-Ton Heat Recovery Unit, the U.S. market's first single-phase VRF 5-ton heat recovery system.

The most distinguished industry nods received by the Multi V powerhouse include:

ACHR NEWS Dealer Design Gold Award – Multi V S 5-Ton Heat Recovery Unit

– Multi V S 5-Ton Heat Recovery Unit ACHR NEWS Residential Cooling Showcase – Multi V 5 with LGRED°

– Multi V 5 with LGRED° Architectural Products Product Innovation Award – Multi V 5 with LGRED°

– Multi V 5 with LGRED° Buildings Magazine's Money Saving Products Award – Multi V 5 with LGRED°

– Multi V 5 with LGRED° Green Builder Media Hot 50 Award – Multi V S 5-Ton Heat Recovery Unit

– Multi V S 5-Ton Heat Recovery Unit Learning by Design Product Distinction Award – Multi V 5 with LGRED°

Also of note are the Architectural Products Product Innovation Award and the ACHR NEWS Residential Cooling Showcase distinctions, both honoring the LG Art Cool Mirror with ThinQ,® as well as a highly coveted 2020 AHR Innovation Award, recognizing the LG Hydro Kit. Hosted annually by the AHR Expo, the Innovation Awards commend the industry's products for their innovative contribution to HVAC, emphasizing cutting-edge design, creativity, application, value and potential market impact.

"LG is honored to receive industry recognition, but the big winners are LG customers and partners working with LG's award-winning HVAC solutions," said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "Recognition by leading industry authorities for LG's excellence in design, manufacturing and implementation is a testament to our commitment to delivering impactful innovations to our HVAC partners and customers."

For more information on the complete portfolio of LG's VRF products, visit lghvac.com.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA