LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience

CHICAGO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA Business Solutions and the brand new Marriott Marquis Chicago at McCormick Place have teamed up to debut the first installation of commercial-grade LG OLED TVs designed specifically for hotel rooms. These razor-thin 55- and 65-inch class TVs combine the stunning picture quality of OLED – perfect blacks, intense colors and infinite contrast – with LG's industry-leading hotel TV technologies, for the first time.

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions and the brand new Marriott Marquis Chicago at McCormick Place have teamed up to debut the first installation of commercial-grade LG OLED TVs designed specifically for hotel rooms. These razor-thin 55- and 65-inch class TVs combine the stunning picture quality of OLED with LG’s industry-leading hotel TV technologies. Complementing 45 LG OLED Hotel TVs in suites and clubs, the Marriott Marquis Chicago at McCormick Place features more than 1,300 LG Hotel...

The new Marriott Marquis Chicago is a 40-story building located near the McCormick Square district. The modern and minimalist theme is carried throughout the property – including the luxury suites that feature the sleek LG OLED TVs. The displays further expand LG's family of OLED commercial displays, which feature the unparalleled picture quality of LG's award-winning OLED consumer TVs – hailed by industry experts as the pinnacle of display innovation.

LG OLED displays for hotel rooms and public spaces cater to premium hoteliers seeking inventive, immersive high-end solutions that offer an unrivaled guest experience, according to Michael Kosla, vice president, hospitality, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

"LG OLED hotel TVs are revolutionizing the hospitality industry by offering the very best picture quality available today, promising a lasting impression on today's most discerning business and leisure travelers. Commercial LG OLED technologies empowers hoteliers to reach and engage guests throughout the hotel, from luxury suites to public spaces, in ways never thought possible. This is truly the next generation of TV technology for hotel guests," Kosla said.

OLED is an entirely new display category that uses a revolutionary technology to deliver an awe-inspiring picture with infinite contrast and incredible color, even from wide viewing angles, unlike anything that LCD/LED TVs can deliver. Thanks to OLED technology's unique capability to turn each pixel on or completely off, LG OLED TVs produce perfect blacks and flawlessly render crisp, vibrant colors and rich shadow details, even when bright objects are directly next to deep, dark areas (unlike LCD TVs, which have a halo effect from light bleeding).

'Dazzling' Guests in Their Hotel Rooms

The 55- and 65-inch class (54.6 and 64.5 inches measured diagonally, respectively) LG OLED hotel TVs combine an entirely unique aesthetic and picture quality only possible with OLED technology, for "an unparalleled, dazzling guest-room entertainment experience," said Kosla.

In addition to delivering finest details of color and gradation, OLED's incomparable picture quality holds up even from wide viewing angles, so guests can appreciate the TV's color and clarity from any seat in the room. LG's OLED hotel TVs also come equipped with powerful 4K upscaling that allows non-4K content to take advantage of the screens' 8 million-plus pixels.

LG OLED hotel TVs feature the Pro:Idiom® digital rights management system, LG's Pro:Centric® interactive TV platform, and embedded b-LAN capability. LG OLED hotel TVs also offer guests the latest webOS 3.0 Smart TV Platform, to make finding and switching between LG's expanded content options – including broadcast TV, streaming services and external devices – simple and fast.

Complementing 45 LG OLED Hotel TVs (55- and 65-inch models) in suites and clubs, the Marriott Marquis Chicago at McCormick Place features more than 1,300 LG Hotel TVs.

About LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions serves commercial display customers in the U.S. digital signage, lodging and hospitality, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-and-marriott-revolutionize-in-room-guest-experience-300657187.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LGSolutions.com

