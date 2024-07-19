LG AND MILK BAR TEAMED UP FOR AN EXCLUSIVE BAKING CLASS WITH CHRISTINA TOSI

LG demonstrated its commitment to style, functionality and performance through a hands-on baking experience with LG's latest kitchen innovations

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, LG joined forces with renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi, founder and owner of Milk Bar , to host an intimate baking class at Milk Bar's New York City flagship location. The event provided attendees with a unique opportunity to create some of Tosi's iconic recipes using LG's latest state-of-the-art home appliances.

LG joins forces with renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi, founder and owner of Milk Bar, to host an intimate baking class using LG's latest state-of-the-art home appliances (Photo Credit: LG Electronics). Christina Tosi leads interactive baking sessions at Milk Bar's New York flagship location where attendees explore the capabilities of LG's cutting-edge, reliable kitchen tools (Photo Credit: LG Electronics). Event participants learn how to create some of Christina Tosi's iconic recipes while learning more about the innovative features in LG's home appliances (Photo Credit: LG Electronics).

Participants enjoyed two interactive baking sessions led by Tosi, where they explored the capabilities of LG's cutting-edge, reliable kitchen tools. A standout was the all-new, advanced 29-cubic-feet Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with MyColor™ ( LF29S8365S ), featuring interior LED lighting with five vibrant color options to match the theme and mood of the event. Attendees were also able to learn more about the innovative features in LG's 30" Slide-In Induction Range ( LSIL6336FE ) including the Cookware Compatibility Indicator to optimize performance and maximize energy efficiency.

"LG's kitchen appliances truly enhance the baking experience," remarked Christina Tosi. "From interchangeable colors of the LG MyColor™ Refrigerator to the responsive cooking capabilities of the Smart Induction Slide-in Range, LG's latest innovations were perfect for creating delicious treats."

In addition to the interactive baking sessions, guests enjoyed cocktails and light bites, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere. The Milk Bar NYC flagship location provided an ideal backdrop for this unique celebration of baking and home appliance innovation.

The event also showcased the LG XBOOM portable and wireless speakers ( XL7S and X02TBK ), delivering powerful sound and customizable LED lighting to complement the kitchen ambiance, along with the LG StanbyME ( 27ART10AKPL ), a 27" rollable smart touch screen with up to a 3-hour battery, for flexible recipe displays and entertainment.

To streamline post-event cleanup, attendees witnessed the LG 24-inch Wide Top Control Dishwasher in PrintProof™ Stainless Steel ( LDTH7972S ) in action, featuring QuadWash® Pro technology for tackling tough food residues and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology for thorough drying without compromising plastics, all within a rapid 1-hour wash and dry cycle.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Christina Tosi and Milk Bar to demonstrate our latest kitchen innovations in such an engaging and flavorful manner," said Sam Kim, President of LG Home Appliances. "Our aim is to showcase how our appliances can inspire creativity and efficiency in the kitchen. We are confident that our products can assist both professional chefs and home cooks alike in bringing their culinary visions to life."

Explore more of LG's trusted appliances that can elevate your kitchen with premium performance, design and innovation: https://www.lg.com/us/cooking-appliances

