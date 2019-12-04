LG And Tasty Celebrate National Cookie Day With First-Ever Cookie Subscription Kit

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, in collaboration with BuzzFeed's Tasty, the world's largest social food network, is celebrating National Cookie Day with a first-of-its kind subscription-based cookie baking kit program. The exclusive co-branded cookie kits make baking easier than ever with Tasty-approved seasonal recipes designed to be baked to perfection in LG ovens and ranges featuring the brand's exclusive ProBake Convection® technology that delivers even baking results on every rack, every time.1

Created with the intention of bringing professional-level results to every household, the two brands have launched the "LG | Tasty Cookie Club," offering seasonal cookie baking kits – Tasty's first-ever food-based subscription box. Each kit includes step-by-step recipe instructions, precisely proportioned organic, natural ingredients, as well as stylish cooking tools that can be used long after the cookies have cooled.

When prepared with the "Official Oven of the Tasty Kitchen," LG ProBake Convection – the brand's gold standard in convection technology – users can enjoy more precise baking results in less time compared to traditional baking. Inspired by pro-style ranges, LG ProBake moves the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall along with a fan that circulates the warm air for optimal heat distribution and faster cooking times compared to a conventional oven.

Consumers have the option to purchase a stand-alone cookie kit or a year-long, quarterly-delivered subscription, both of which are shipped directly to consumers' doorsteps. Creations to choose from are the "Ultimate Gingerbread House Cookie Kit" for winter, "Unicorn Pinwheel Swirl Cookie Kit" for spring, "Everything but the Oven Chocolate Chippy Cookie Kit" for summer, and the "Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Cookie Sandwich Kit" for fall.

Consumers purchasing qualifying LG ProBake range-ovens or built-in wall ovens through the month of December will receive a complimentary year-long cookie kit subscription.2 "LG | Tasty Cookie Club" hangtags indicate eligible LG ovens throughout retail stores nationwide. Tasty fans can also sign up for the "LG | Tasty Cookie Club" at lgtastycookieclub.com for $119.96 (including shipping) or purchase a stand-alone kit for $29.99 (including shipping).

For more information on the "LG | Tasty Cookie Club" visit lgtastycookieclub.com.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Craft Ice is a trademark of LG Electronics USA.

1 Compared to LG's conventional ovens.

2 Consumers purchasing any LG core range model with a ProBake Convection® oven or any LG core wall oven model with a True Convection oven between November 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 (the "Program Period") will be qualified to receive a one-year subscription to the LG | Tasty Cookie Club, which will provide one Cookie Club kit every three (3) months—for a total of four (4) DIY Cookie Club kits delivered per twelve (12) month period, via online rebate subject to the terms and conditions below. U.S. only for delivery. Consumers may submit their claim to LG Electronics USA online at: www.LGUSA.com/LGTASTYCOOKIECLUB. Terms & Conditions apply.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is the world's leading tech-powered media company, with a cross-platform news and entertainment network that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News; strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Marketing; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

